The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), an NGO which set up the Election Analysis Centre to monitor the general conduct of the Osun State gubernatorial elections has said that vote-buying was recorded at some polling units during the ongoing election.

The CJID disclosed this on Saturday in its Mid-day situation report on the 2022 gubernatorial elections in Osun state.

The NGO which deployed election observers at the various 30 LGAs in Osun revealed that incidents of vote trading were reported in PU 010, Ward 03, Ife East, PU 01, Ward 04, and Iwo LGA.

What CJID is saying

According to the report, the Independent National Electoral Commission was prompt in deploying officials and materials to polling units across the states.

“However, the early arrival of INEC officials and election materials did not translate to the timely opening of polling units. At mid-day, only 40% of the Polling Units (PUs) observed started on time, while 58.9% of the PUs opened late.

“Our observers reported the deployment of BVAS tools to all polling units observed. However, there were reported incidences of limited BVAS and non-functionality at some polling units observed. Some of these incidences were reported in PU 013 Ward 10 Egbedore LGA, PU 006 Ward 04, Iwo LGA, PU 002 Ward 07, and Oke Adan LGA, just to name a few.

“Incidences of vote trading were reported in PU 010, Ward 03, Ife East, PU 01, Ward 04, and Iwo LGA as party agents were seen taking down the names of voters who had agreed to sell their votes for a particular amount. Similarly, more cases of voter trading were reported in PU 02, Ward 06, Iwokan LGA, PU 003, Ward 03, Ife South LGA, and PU 003, Ward 07, and Ife North LGA as voters were openly offering to sell their votes,” the report stated.

The CJID EAC also stated that there were reports of missing names of registered voters on the BVAS. These voters were prevented from voting despite having their permanent voters’ cards.

Also observed were pockets of violence in some polling units arising from malfunctioning BVAS and complaints of the slow voting process.

“Other reported incidents of violence resulting from thuggery were observed at PU 002, Ward 07 in Orolu LGA, and PU 005, Ward 05, Iwo LGA, where some suspected thugs clashed with security agencies.

“Finally, low adherence to the COVID-19 guideline has been recorded,“ it added.

What you should know

The major contenders in the Osun gubernatorial election are incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lasun Yusuf of the Labour Party (LP), and Akin Ogunbiyi who is flying the flag of Accord Party (AP).