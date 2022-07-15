A Lagos State high court, Ikoyi division has ordered Mr. Bamise Samson Ajetunmobi, Mrs. Elizabeth Anuoluwapo Ajetunmobi to pay the sum of N18.8billion with interest to 27 aggrieved Nigerian investors who were scammed by them.

Justice Oyekan-Abdullahi granted the reliefs sought by the claimants. The 1st to 17th claimants’ counsel- the sum of N15.5 Billion and 18th to 27th claimant the sum of N3.3 billion.

The judge also exited CBN from the proceedings and dismissed all the preliminary objections filed by the defendants.

Reliefs sought by claimants

A DECLARATION that this Honourable Court is clothed with jurisdictional competence to enforce the written contracts executed between the parties herein vides this Originating Summons, on the ground that the underlying issues borders on the interpretation of written contracts, that arose out of the Claimants’ respective investment agreements and the failure of the Defendants to comply with the terms of the said agreements.

A DECLARATION that the Defendants’ failure to comply with the terms of the Investment Agreements executed between the Claimants and the 2nd Defendant, vis-à-vis, the failure of the Defendants to pay the Claimants their investment sums as agreed in the confirmation of investment, constitute a breach of the contract validly entered between the Claimants and the 2nd Defendant.

AN ORDER of this Honourable Court mandating, compelling and directing the Defendants to forthwith pay the 1st – 17th Claimants jointly and severally pay the total sum of N15,541,350,000.00{Fifteen Billion, Five Hundred and Forty-One Million, Three Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira} at 10.0% interest per annum being the outstanding investment sums accruing to the 1st – 17th Claimants who are investors; together with all other listed investors, in the 2nd Defendant’s company.

AN ORDER of this Honourable Court mandating, compelling and directing the Defendants to forthwith pay the 18th – 27th Claimants jointly and severally pay the total sum of N3,387,450,000.00 (Three Billion, Three Hundred and Eight-Seven Million, Four Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira Only) at 10.0% interest per annum being the outstanding investment sums accruing to the 18th – 27th Claimants who are investors; together with all other listed investors, in the 2nd Defendant’s company.

What you should know

While the 27 aggrieved Nigerians are the claimants in the suit, the defendants are the couple and their companies – Imagine Global Holding Company Ltd and Imagine Global Solutions.

The defendants are both founders of Imagine Global Solution Limited, an investment company based in Lagos, Nigeria, founded in 2017.

The claimants/applicants are aggrieved Nigerians who heavily invested their funds in Imagine Global.

The couple intended to become a major lender by offering microloans to the unbanked, small and medium-sized companies and low-income workers throughout Africa and the rest of the globe.

They conned investors, defrauding them of billions of naira. N11.795 billion was the outstanding investments and return on investments accruing to the claimants/applicants from the defendants.