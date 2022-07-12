The Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Dr. Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor has announced popular Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Funke Akindele as his running mate.

The announcement was made by Adediran in a sponsored advert monitored by Nairametrics on Arise Television on Tuesday morning, July 12, 2022.

Adediran said that Funke Akindele, who hails from Ikorodu, Lagos East Senatorial District like the incumbent Deputy Governor, has the overwhelming popularity to garner votes.

According to reports, Funke Akindele emerged as the deputy governorship candidate after beating former governorship aspirant, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; former Senatorial candidate for Lagos East, Yeye Shobajo, another governorship aspirant, David Kolawole Vaughan known as Dakova and Engr. Teslim Balogun to clinch the slot.

Funke Akindele gives reason for accepting to be running mate

Meanwhile, Akindele, in a video on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday confirmed her deputy governorship candidacy of the PDP, where she will be the running mate to Olajide Adediran.

In the video she posted on Tuesday, she revealed her reasons for becoming a running mate.

She said, “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potentials.”