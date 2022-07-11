The 22 Governors under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) have expressed delight with the choice of Senator Kassim Shettima as the running mate to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 general election.

This was made known by the governors after 10 of them paid Sallah homage to President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura Katsina.

According to ChannelsTV, the governors after a closed door meeting with the president said they were pleased with the decision to pick Shettima as the vice presidential candidate of the party, describing him as one of Nigeria’s finest.

This appears to be a sharp contrast to an earlier media report that some of the APC governors were unhappy with the announcement of Shettima as the vice presidential candidate by Bola Tinubu and had scheduled to meet with President Buhari in Daura to formally register their displeasure before taking the next step.

The Governors who made the trip include Aminu Masari of Katsina, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi, Abubakar Bello of Niger, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Simon Lalong of Plateau and Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

News continues after this ad

Governor Bagudu, while addressing journalists after the meeting, said a Tinubu-Shettima presidency will complement all the achievements of the last seven years under President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bagudu further revealed that the APC Governors Forum is working hard to win the upcoming Osun governorship election.

News continues after this ad

Also speaking after the meeting, the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, described the choice of Shettima as a collective decision.

He noted that the 22 governors of the APC will deliver 22 States in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

In case you missed it

Recall that on Sunday, June 10, 2022, the Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, announced Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate in the 2023 general election.

Tinubu made the announcement while addressing journalists in Daura Katsina after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, where he paid Sallah homage, in company of the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari.

Tinubu, while advancing reasons for his choice of running mate said that he believes that Shettima, who was a 2-term governor of Borno State, is the man who can help him bring the best governance to all Nigerians, regardless of their religious affiliation or considerations of ethnicity or region, describing him as competent and dependable.