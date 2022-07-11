Popular activist, Aisha Yesufu has taken to social media to canvass for the donation of N100 billion for the sole purpose of Peter Obi’s presidential campaign.

The activist in a tweet estimated that the amount for a presidential campaign costs billions, thereby suggesting that ‘OBIdients’ (Peter Obi’s followers) raise N100 billion.

She however stressed that after an account is set up for this purpose, there must be stringent measures to ensure accountability and transparency.

What Yesufu is saying

The activist in her Twitter thread wrote, “Presidential campaign is expensive! It needs billions! Can we raise 100 billion? Can Peter Obi set up an account, Gofundme, mobile payment for donations to start? There must be stringent measures to ensure accountability and transparency.

“The biggest factor the average politician has is either money or access to money. I believe with Peter Obi the people have to contribute that money. There is no State money that Peter Obi will be dependent on or even state machinery.

“There is no time. Plans should be in high gear now. Other candidates have luxury of time. Peter Obi doesn’t and so things should be in high motion.

“People are ready to donate. Peter Obi should have his financial team set up the necessarily accounts, Gofundme, mobile payment system and launch the campaign fundraising. Not one that different groups or people will be setting up

“This election is now glaringly one of survival for many Nigerians and we must put our monies where our votes are. We will have to be the ones donating to our candidates. The people must be the power brokers!

“A 100 billion is doable. Our little money when added together by many of us will lead to that sum. Let us not he afraid. Let me start with Nigerians in Diaspora If 1,000,000 Nigerians in Diaspora donate $100 that will be $100,000,000 = 60 billion

“For some, $100 might be too much to give. We have students in diaspora. They can donate $10. 1,000,000 Nigerian students/ youth in diaspora donating $10 will be $10,000,000 = 6bn naira. Some can afford to donate $10 weekly.

“It is reported that there are 15 million Nigerians in Diaspora. Can we have another 1,000,000 Nigerians in Diaspora that can contribute $1 weekly to #PeterObiCampaignFund weekly until election? You read right. that is $1 weekly that will be $1M weekly.

“Let me repeat the #PeterObiCampaignFund must be set up by Peter Obi himself. He can assign his team and launch. He will be held accountable. The team in charge must be trustworthy with weekly final report to public. At least 3 signatories for withdrawal.

“There must also be a team that vet and approve all project to ensure judicious use of money. This team must consist of incorruptible people with character and are street/market smart. Not the ones that will be told billboard is one billion & they approve.

“While Nigerians in Diaspora are donating to #PeterObiCampaignFund Nigerians in Nigeria will not be left out also. Let’s start with the market woman that believes in Peter Obi and can donate 100 naira weekly! 1,000,000 of them will be 100,000,000 weekly!

“There are Nigerians that can donate 1k weekly to #PeterObiCampaignFund. Some will just make it 5k a month till election. 1,000,000 donating 1k weekly will be 1bn weekly. That will be 4bn weekly

“Donating to #PeterObiCampaignFund is not just about money. It is about investing in passion! 1 million people is about 27k people from each of the 36 states. Some States will have more than others. Lagos State fit vex give 1m people.

“Campaign fundraising dinner can be organised in Abuja, Lagos & PH. That’s where you have the big boys and the big girls. Some can donate 100m without batting eyes. Our 1k is still solid! We are all investing. Putting our monies where our votes are.

“Imagine the friendly competition we will have representing our different places of residence in donating. We can even be putting our residence states to show from where. FCT for those of us in Abuja.

“There must be serious accountability. Nigerians have been disappointed for too long. There should be weekly statement of accounts released! It is important to not only be above board but to also be seen to be above board.

“For those donating their time. A central database should be kept (which I believe is already being done with the 15 people each at polling unit). I volunteer for my polling unit! Beyond the database of support groups there should be a central one.

“The number of hours people can donate and on what days and in which places should be noted and judiciously used.

“Let me end by saying I am not a process person. If you ask me to execute all these I will not do a competent job. Strategy is my strength and also connecting with people and motivating people and letting people see another view and what can be Possible.”

What you should know

In the last few months since he announced his interest in running for president, the former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi has been amassing massive support from Nigerians who have expressed their renewed interest to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

The massive support which Obi has been gaining on social media is reported to have sparked the sudden upsurge in the number of people seeking to be registered, as well as those who want to collect their PVCs to enable them to participate in the 2023 elections.

Obi who is now the presidential candidate of the Labour Party had a week ago, announced Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate

