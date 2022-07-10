The Lagos State Government has moved to reverse road failures that resurfaced due to the erosion of asphalt on some roads at the start of the rainy season as it intensifies its ‘zero tolerance for potholes’ campaign.

The concept was made known during a media chat by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, stating that the Public Works Corporation will fix inner roads and critical road networks already identified across Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in Lagos.

Inner-city streets and critical roads to be fixed

Adeyoye said, “Through the campaign, inner streets and critical road networks have been identified and will be fixed in order to make every part of Lagos motorable and liveable for the people.’’

She explained that some major roads like Ijede and Oba Sekumade in Ikorodu are being rebuilt to prevent integrity issues on the infrastructure, which deteriorated in the past because fundamental issues were not addressed.

The Special Adviser maintained that the roads will be built in a sustainable manner to confront and resolve the problems identified with previous construction work along the axis.

News continues after this ad

She said, “Over the years, whether because of the sideways capacity of the drainages, we did not do what we needed to do. Now, we have a deck-on-pile at Oba Sekumade, a lined canal to serve as drainage. We will do some form of urban regeneration and address areas that are already in deplorable manner.

“I can tell you that roads are being fixed to ease connectivity, which shows that the government is working to improve the intra-modal transport system.’’

News continues after this ad

Explains reason for road infrastructure failure on Lekki axis

Adeyoye said that the Lekki-Epe expressway has witnessed massive development in the last 10 years, explaining that the glitches experienced on the axis are a result of the failure of the pavement because there were no drainages.

She clarified the Sanwo-Olu administration’s position saying, “As a government, we envisaged that with the development along that corridor, which is the fastest-growing corridor and a developing economic nerve centre of Lagos housing Dangote refinery, many companies and industries, it is imperative to make the reconstruction and upgrading of Lekki-Epe Expressway a priority to ease movement and stop the issue of bad road and flooding in the area.’’

The Special Adviser said desilting and drainage services have been stepped up to make commuting easier and address issues causing flooding that has plagued residents since the rains started.

She assured that Lagos is always considering the citizenry and will stop at nothing to put the people first by making sure every area has access to good and well-drained roads.

While confirming that some roads like Isuti and Captain Davies roads in Alimosho are ready for commissioning to improve the commuting experience of Lagosians, the Special Adviser noted that the Akesan-Badore Road is also under construction