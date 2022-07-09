The Nigerian equities market closed bearish as the All-Share Index declined by 0.53% in the week ended 8th July 2022. This is following the 0.24% growth recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.53% from 51,829.67 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 51,557.41 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N27.80 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to 0.50% and a year-to-date gain of 20.70%.

Equity market performance

A total of 822.40 million shares valued at N10.37 billion were traded during the week across 20,643 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is lower than the 1.35 billion units of shares valued at N24.49 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 22,155 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 491.27 million shares valued at N4.50 billion traded in 9,961 deals; hereby contributing 59.74% and 43.40% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 81.70 million shares worth N218.29 million in 605 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 55.05 million shares worth N855.32 million in 3,093 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely GTCO Plc, UBA Plc, and TRANSCORP Plc accounted for 244.03 million shares worth N2.68 billion in 3,732 deals, contributing 29.67% and 25.86% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 16 indices finished lower, while 1 index appreciated with the exception of NGX Growth Index and NGX ASeM Index, which remained unchanged.

Top gainers

ACADEMY up +48.82% to close at N1.89

UPDC up +20.39% to close at N1.24

LEARNAFRI up +11.11% to close at N2.50

CAVERTON up +9.91% to close at N1.22

JOHNHOLT up +9.76% to close at N0.90

Top losers

RTBRISCOE down – 22.73% to close at N0.34

INTBREW down –14.29% to close at N5.40

MRS down –11.08% to close at N14.45

CONOIL down –9.90% to close at N25.95

UNIONBNK down –9.76% to close at N5.55

Summary

Thirty-one (31) equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than Thirty-four (34) in the previous week. Twenty-six (26) equities depreciated in price lower than Twenty-nine (29) in the previous week, while ninety-nine (99) equities remained unchanged higher than ninety-three (93) equities recorded in the previous week.