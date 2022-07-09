Binance BCAT Africa 2022 South East Edition held on the 4th of June, 2022 brought blockchain and cryptocurrency awareness to over 7,000 people in Nigeria.

The event which was held at the Amadeo Event Center, Enugu convened speakers and guests from across Africa, and Europe to expose people to the opportunities in the digital space.

Launched in 2019, the BCAT program has been consistently helping to bring to the knowledge of Nigerians – Africans the ocean of possibilities on the internet, and providing guidance to achieving it.

RelatedPosts No Content Available

In 2019, the BCAT team went to several academic institutions in Nigeria; the University of Ibadan, University of Port Harcourt, Obafemi Awolowo University, and Covenant University, teaching, and exposing Nigerians to the multiple opportunities in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space which they can leverage to build careers. During the global lockdown due to the Coronavirus, the BCAT program was held virtually in 2020, with several thousands of participants learning about blockchain and cryptocurrency for the first time.

BCAT Africa’s mission is to bring awareness of blockchain and cryptocurrency and empower African youths to take advantage of the many opportunities in the digital economy.

“We wanted to show Nigerians what is possible through blockchain & cryptocurrency. In Nigeria a large percentage of the youths are unemployed, and a significant number of the population are underemployed. I think we achieved our goal for the event. We have again provided a platform that will raise leaders, and we’re excited for what will come next.” – Tony Emeka, founder, CryptoTvplus, Earnathon, & BCAT Africa.

Some highlights of the event

Earnathon Foundation raised $45,000 for an Innovation hub

Live at the event, the Earnathon Foundation raise $45,000 through donations from the speakers and guests to fund the development and establishment of an innovation hub in Enugu state. Speaking on the reason for the hub, Earnathon’s CEO, Tony Emeka said

Law enforcement agencies keep arresting young Nigerians for cyber-related crimes. But if we don’t provide an alternative for them, more of them will continue to be arrested. This is why we’ve decided to establish a tech hub to provide a platform for young Nigerians to explore, experiment, and learn critical skills they can use to make a living. We understand there are alternatives, and we’ve decided to bring them. Anyone interested in exploring opportunities in the digital space is welcome to the hub.

News continues after this ad

The donors were Ekweoba Arnold Chukwuebuka, CEO, Ekweoba Arnold & Associates, Bob Ultee C., Jimmy Idiagbon of Sportrex, and Aronu Ugochukwu, CEO of Xend finance who will also work with the Hub’s engineering team to develop globally competitive skills and products. Chukwudi Chuky Ezenwa of GSS Group donated a plot of land worth over N12m in Anambra State for Hub.

The EnuguTech Hub will be the first of many in the South East, and kick-start with an e-sport competition. The founder of BNUG, Chuta Chimezie will oversee the development of the Hub.

Career Opportunities in the Blockchain Industry

Keynote speaker, Chuta Chimezie spoke on career opportunities in the blockchain industry. He shared with the audience possible career paths across marketing and sales, product development, administration & management, and steps they can take to build a budding career in the industry.

The launch of Smart Guild

Blockchain-based games have grown over the past year, and this growth could be attributed to Play To Earn model. Gaming guilds have also grown in numbers becoming a channel through which gamers can see new & exciting games, and as well as access capital (NFTs) for games that require them.

In bringing this opportunity and innovations to more people, Smart Guild was launched at the BCAT Africa event. BCAT will promote GameFi across Nigeria and Africa, facilitating the next phase of GameFi adoption in the continent.

We want to thank and appreciate our sponsors, Binance, Xend Finance, Lead wallet, Bundle, Revoland, Boundless Nexus Ltd, and many others who promoted the event.

What is next?

There are several locations across Africa earmarked for BCAT Africa this year, and preparations are already in place to take the BCAT train to those to whom it matters.

About CryptoTvplus

CryptoTvplus is a blockchain-focused media company operating from Lagos, Nigeria serving daily news and updates on the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. Led by Tony Emeka, CryptoTvplus has onboarded thousands of people into the industry. Through its state-of-the-art studio, CryptoTvplus has created several programs/shows, which includes the popular Inside Blockchain show, Inside DeFi, Into the Metaverse program, and Crypto Roast, to name a few. The company celebrated its 4th year anniversary in March.

About Earnathon

Earnathon is a learn and earn platform where both crypto natives and non-crypto natives can learn about blockchain and cryptocurrency, and earn crypto tokens while learning. Earnathon was launched in Feb., 2021 and has over 600K registered users on the platform.

About BCAT Africa

BCAT Africa is a blockchain & cryptocurrency awareness platform focused on building and empowering Africans to take advantage of the opportunities in the digital space.

BCAT Africa does this by organizing and hosting blockchain education-themed events physically and virtually to expose and educate attendees about these opportunities.

Follow us across our various platforms

Website: https://bcatafrica.org

Social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/campusbcathq

Instagram: https://instagram.com/campusbcathq

Facebook: https://facebook.com/campusbcat

Linkedin: https://linkedin.com/campusbcat

Telegram: https://t.me/officialctvplus

Email: hello@cryptotvplus.com

Disclaimer: “All companies involved at BCAT ‘22 are independent of Binance, please do your own research before investing.”