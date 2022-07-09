Mabushi is a serene neighbourhood located in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. It is bounded by Wuse to its East, Kado to its West, and Utako district to its North.

This area is a developing suburb with government developments such as the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing building, Headquarters of the Directorate of Road and Traffic Services (also known as Vehicle Inspection Office – VIO); schools including Brookstone International Foundation and School, Claret International Schools; as well as hotels such as: Dove Resort, and Zeus Paradise Multipurpose Hall and Hotel.

Residences in Mabushi are mostly estates of various sizes, as well as a number of privately owned properties, falling under the deluxe housing typology. Some of these developments include:

Estate Intel is currently tracking 595 residential (479 completed and 116 pipeline) properties in Mabushi. Based on the data that we have gathered, the average rent for a 3 bed apartment is N2,868,547 and the same currently sells for N58,188,567 representing a yield of 6.19% per annum. Rents and sale prices in the area have grown by 6.7% and 2.1% respectively over the past 5 years. This growth has been underpinned by Mabushi’s proximity to other popular and large areas, which causes it to naturally be an overflow of the larger and more populated area. As such, this growth in population has boosted demand leading to rising rents. Therefore, we believe the market direction over the next year will be neutral.

News continues after this ad

Click here to read the full Mabushi Residential Market Analysis, which gives a more in-depth analysis of other market data that we track including; sales and rental rates, yields, supply drivers, stock breakdown, occupancy rate, and information on key contractors who are active in the market.

We love your feedback. Let us know your thoughts on the Mabushi residential market by sending us an email at insights@estateintel.com

News continues after this ad