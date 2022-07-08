The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 1 basis point.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,563.73 points to reflect a growth of 0.01% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 20.71%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N11.98 billion.

At the close of the market on Thursday, the 7th of July 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.81 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as ACADEMY led 15 gainers and 10 losers, topped by RTBRISCOE at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 8,847.29 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ACADEMY up +9.55% to close at N1.72

NAHCO up +9.41% to close at N9.30

FTNCOCOA up +9.38% to close at N0.35

HONYFLOUR up +8.39% to close at N2.97

IKEJAHOTEL up +8.20% to close at N1.32

NGX Top ASI losers

RTBRISCOE down – 8.11% to close at N0.34

UPDC down – 7.87% to close at N1.17

REGALINS down – 7.41% to close at N0.25

JAPAUL down – 3.45% to close at N0.28

FBNH down – 3.20% to close at N10.60

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

JAIZ – 42,104,327

GTCO – 19,450,689

STERLING – 9,413,778

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

AIRTEL – N572,187,287.90

GTCO – N396,760,979.15

DANGCEM – N128,479,033.70

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 15 gainers surpassed 10 losers.