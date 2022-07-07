Boris Johnson has officially resigned as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and declared he would remain in office until a new Conservative party leader is chosen.

Johnson disclosed this in a press statement on Thursday afternoon after reports emerged he was going to resign after most of his senior cabinet quit this week.

He stated that the will of the parliamentary Conservative party demands there should be a new leader for the Conservative party and therefore a new prime minister.

What Johnson is saying

Boris Johnson said, “It is clear now the will of the parliamentary Conservative party that there should be a new leader for the Conservative party and therefore a new prime minister,” adding that the timing of the leadership contest would be announced next week.

Financial Times disclosed that many Conservatives, including a number of former ministers, believe Johnson should leave Downing St. immediately, citing that a former Minister said, “There’s no way I could serve under him in any circumstances.”

FT stated that “Johnson’s announcement has fired the starting gun on the race to succeed him, with a wide array of candidates expected to confirm they are running in the coming days.

“Johnson intends to convene his hastily assembled interim cabinet for a meeting on Thursday afternoon, in an attempt to convey a sense that he wants to maintain national stability.”

What you should know

More than 30 members of his government quit this week in protest over Boris Johnson’s leadership. They include Sajid Javid — health secretary, Rishi Sunak — chancellor of the exchequer, Andrew Murrison — trade envoy to Morocco, Bim Afolami — Conservative party vice-chair, and many others.

Sunak in his resignation letter said: “To leave ministerial office is a serious matter at any time. For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly. However, the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning”