At Lights and Finishings EN Vogue, we push the boundaries of contemporary art by giving our clients experiential lighting and finishings solutions that transcend time and trends. We are your one-stop-shop for designer chandeliers, lights, and fittings that create truly beautiful statements, ambiance in your homes, offices, and other spaces.

OUR LIGHTS

Our purpose is to introduce style alongside flattering illumination and beauty in space enhancement whilst ensuring that your décor theme is pristine. Our collection has something for every room, style, and purpose.

The Interior lighting collection includes modern, traditional, and contemporary ranges incorporating ceiling lights, crystal chandeliers, wall lights, spotlights, classic table and floor lamps in a variety of finishes, from traditional wood to modern chrome, as well as patterned and plain lampshades.

Our range of Exterior lighting includes outdoor wall lights and wall lanterns, lamp posts, porch lights, and pedestal lanterns, in both contemporary and traditional designs and other luxury home accessories including stylish cushions and contemporary modern rugs.

Even better than just adornments, our designs and products are exquisite, unique, long-lasting, authentic, and fitting for every purpose.

OUR FIXTURES AND FITTINGS

Our pieces exude and deliver artistic elegance as they are specially created by and for design connoisseurs. We bring you beautifully and carefully crafted long-lasting fixtures and fittings to complement your luxury home.

Our range of products includes Sanitary Ware, Faucets, bathroom taps, basins, and Showers with art-inspired shapes, minimalistic forms, and meticulous finishes to suit all interior styles and budgets.

Explore our selection of luxury lights and fittings/fixtures on our website or visit any of our showrooms located in the heart of Lekki, Lagos, Abuja, and Port-Harcourt to explore our stunning range of luxury and designer lighting with an expert team to guide you through the best options for your home and style.

At Lights and Finishings EN Vogue, we also offer the under-listed services:

Delivery service to your doorstep nationwide Installation service for pieces purchased from us Care tips for all pieces purchased from us

We are opening on the 10th of July with a private viewing for interior designers and architects and an open house on the 11th of July 2022. Feel free to come visit us, we will be giving a 5% discount on any purchase made on these 2 days of the opening.

Address: Lights and Finishing EN Vogue

No 3 Otunba Ajose Street, Salem bus stop, behind World Oil filling station, Lekki, Lagos.