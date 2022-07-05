To encourage the growth of the regional crypto ecosystem, the Central African Republic (CAR) has developed the Sango crypto hub initiative, which is supported by the government.

The Sango project was launched after the CAR declared Bitcoin (BTC) to be legal money in April. In addition to accelerating local BTC acceptance and supervising the implementation of crypto legal frameworks and infrastructure, the project intends to draw enterprises and international crypto talent and enthusiasts. Sango Coin and The Crypto Island are two metaverse platforms that are currently under development.

What they are saying

President Faustin-Archange Touadéra recently gave a speech at the inaugural event outlining the goals for Sango, which include having a “single cryptocurrency and an integrated capital market that may boost commerce and sustain growth.”

The President amplified the need for financial inclusion and the need for citizens to easily have access to cryptocurrencies via smartphones as one of the main aspects of his speech. He made analogies to the underutilized CAR banking sector, which has a number of entrance barriers:

“The citizens will benefit on every level. They will live in a nation that has reached its full economic potential, which implies prosperity and jobs. Additionally, they will profit from virtual transactions since they offer faster access, quicker execution, less red tape, and lower costs than traditional banking.

“By cutting costs, this technology will give the continent a distinct character. There is no time to wait because this vision is ideal. […] The formal sector is no longer an option for us”, he continued.

What you should know

Recall, World Bank announced some months ago that it will not be “supporting Sango” due to worries about transparency and “possible ramifications for financial inclusion,” despite the CAR president’s enthusiasm for the project.

Sango is supported by the National Assembly of the CAR and is primarily supported by President Touadéra. Despite the lack of many details, the project’s main goal will be to tokenize the nation’s enormous natural resources in order to increase investment access to them.

Additionally, citizen identity and asset ownership will be tokenized as a nonfungible token (NFT). Also, Crypto Island will be essential to the development of this ecosystem and provide access to tokenized assets for authenticated users.