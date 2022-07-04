Disrupting the status quo, breaking boundaries and shattering mediocrity, is what Sujimoto Group is known for. The company behind the tallest and most exclusive high-rise in Banana Island has once again set the bar higher in the luxury real estate industry in Africa. The LucreziaBySujimoto has stamped its name as the numero uno and pioneer of many firsts in Africa by deploying not one (1), not ten (10) but over twenty (20) Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations, giving the owners an opportunity to say goodbye to fuel.

Luxury is mostly represented by exclusivity and the crème de la crème value the concept of rare, unique and limited availability. This is the reason they go the extra-mile in search to invest heavily in brands that offer unique and unmatched experiences.

With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, the rapid increase in the purchase of self-driving cars, the incessant epileptic scarcity of fuel and the global consciousness for going “green”, this phenomenal high-rise – LucreziaBySujimoto is leading the charge in Africa by making provisions for these technological advancements. For the first time in Africa, a building with Private Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations has been birthed!

Known for championing the integration of innovative ideas and a penchant for making the impossible a possibility, the Group Managing Director of Sujimoto Group – Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele said, “putting our customers in mind, some of whom own Tesla cars, the Lucrezia intelligently incorporates 20 Electric charging points exclusively for residents, giving ease of charging access to owners of these vehicles. Each station will be equipped with Level 2 and 3 chargers with various capacity configurations ranging from AC to the superfast DC chargers and will accommodate the three plug types- CCS, CHAdeMO, and Tesla. No other residential building in Africa, let alone Nigeria can boast of this. It is our aim to champion the eco-friendly movement in Africa.”

Speaking on the importance of Automation, Mr. Ogundele puts it succinctly when he said; “In today’s fast moving, highly competitive real estate industry, there is no true luxury without automation”.

Taking customer satisfaction to a whole other level, Sujimoto Group researched globally for the best of the best fittings, features and facilities, these and many more are reasons why the Lucrezia has been termed the most sophisticated building not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa. Taking initiative from some of the works of the greatest artists of all time like Da Vinci, to employing the designs of Nobel Prize-winning Designer – Zaha Hadid, the Lucrezia features some of the most enchanting design style that tends to compete with the best 5-star and unarguably 7-star hotels in the world.

With features and facilities that have been customized to mirror the extravagant taste and lifestyle of Lucrezia de Medici, the 16th-century royalty who embodied an exclusive and glamorous lifestyle, the LuceziaBySujimoto, is not your regular high-rise.

Spanning over 75-meters to the sky and currently in the finishing stages with 22 units of 4 bedroom maisonettes, the Lucrezia is a product of delicate design, masterfully engineered with premium and unrivalled amenities, a building of so many FIRSTS in Africa, reserved for the vital few!

It’s the first building in Nigeria with a Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) facade, home to Africa’s 1st interactive lobby, private saloon, a crèche equipped with a governess to help raise future leaders, a vast Private pool which gives a scenic view of the exclusive Island’s landscape, first Virtual Golf Bar with over 2500 courses; the first building to deploy the Rolls Royce of door automation technology – Oikos Doors; the first building with an International SPA that pampers your indulgence for the residents; first building with Zaha Hadid sanitary ware by Porcelanosa and Kohler Kitchen, the first building with a 120-inch screen IMAX cinema for an immersive experience; the first building in Nigeria with Crestron Automation where you can easily command, monitor and adjust your lights, shades, thermostats, door locks, entertainment and even your pool and spa from just one app, and now the first ever residential building in Africa to feature 20 Tesla charging stations.

To own one of the last two units of the Lucrezia, call Dammy on 0809 852 1646 or Tomiwa on 0809 124 3555 for further enquiries.

Sijibomi Ogundele is the MD of Sujimoto Construction Limited, the no.1 Luxury Real Estate Company in Nigeria and the Developer of LeonardoBySujimoto, the 25-storey luxury building, including private Cinema and full home automation; the Lucrezia, the 14-floor Residential High-rise with premium features and facilities; the QueenAminaBySujimoto, a first-of-its-kind luxury tower located in highbrow Abuja; and the developer of the proposed Sujimoto Tower in Downtown Dubai.

Follow us on:

Instagram- @sujimotong

Twitter- @sujimotogroup

Facebook- @sujimotoconstruction