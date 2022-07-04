There are reports that the Federal Government has replaced the acting Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Chukwuyere Anamekwe, with Mr Okolieaboh Ezeoke Sylvis, as the new acting Accountant General of the Federation.

The appointment of Ezeoke Sylvis, who was a former Treasury Single Account (TSA) Director, followed an in-house reshuffle exercise.

The replacement of Anamekwe might not be unconnected with corruption allegations against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who have placed him under investigation.

According to The Nation, it was gathered that the federal government was also not comfortable with his revelation that it was borrowing to pay salaries and was subsequently replaced 7 days after making the highly controversial statement.

Anamekwe was said to have claimed on June 14 that, “We have to borrow to augment payment of salaries and wages. This shows we are in very difficult times. Government income is highly challenged.’’

What you should know

Recall that on May 22, the federal government appointed Chukwunyere Anamekwe to oversee the affairs of the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation following the ongoing investigation into the activities of the AGF, Ahmed Idris by the EFCC over alleged financial impropriety.

Idris was suspended indefinitely by the federal government following his arrest by the EFCC over alleged diversion of public funds to the tune of over N80 billion.

FG commences search for substantive AGF

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Folasade Yemi-Esan has issued a circular indicating the commencement of the process to appoint a substantive AGF

In a memo titled, “Commencement of the process of appointment of a substantive Accountant-General of the Federation”, the HoCSF directed permanent secretaries to forward details of eligible directors on Grade 17 to her on or before 4:00 pm on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The memo stated the qualification of level 17 officers qualified for the position.

It stated, “Those who have attained the position of Substantive Director (Grade 17) on or before January 1, 2020 and are not retiring from the service earlier than December 31, 2024 are eligible to participate in the selection process while officers undergoing disciplinary proceedings are excluded.”