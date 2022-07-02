Established in 2016, GreenWaveX (GWX) is a leading global Forex and contracts-for-difference (CFD) broker based in London. Its vision is to make trading simpler, smarter, and faster by leveraging innovative technology to meet the needs and interests of traders.

One of the most crucial and credible factors is that GWX domain is operated by Iron Tulip Limited, a licensed investment dealer regulated by one of the world’s most recognized and trusted trade regulators: Financial Services Commission in Mauritius under license GB21026548 and registered in the Republic of the Marshall Islands with registration number 113035. Users also have access to leverage, which can considerably lower margin requirements further allowing traders to manage trading strategies more flexibly.

As far as the GWX review is concerned, it allows for the trading of a vast range of assets. You can take advantage of their incredible services, which benefit investors, clients, and new account holders. Among the services offered are:

Quick client service/support

Allows for a minimal minimum deposit of $50

Enhanced free education, market analysis, tools, and Information

Naira account tradable with as little as N10,000

Improved trading terminal on Android and iOS Apps

PAMM

Copy trading feature

Free daily forex guide

Accepts multiple means of deposits and withdrawal

Brokers are a source of concern when it comes to Crypto or Forex trading due to the types of trading platform they promise account holders and clients. It’s worth noting that the GWX trading broker makes use of mobile trading platforms such as MetaTrader 4 and MT5 WebTerminal. Account users can also choose from 200+ products including various Crypto, Forex, and Commodity products that come with free VPS hosting while traders are up-to-date with financial news. Aside from that, clients are in full control of their funds and can instantly make withdrawals by using electronic payment systems.

Their website is accessible in a variety of languages.

