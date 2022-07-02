President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the Lekki Deep Sea port will create opportunities in jobs, and facilitate trade in Nigeria as the port welcomes its first vessel, ZHEN HUA 28.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Presidency through, Femi Adesina on Saturday morning.

The President also congratulated the Transport Ministry and the Nigerian Ports Authority for their role in ensuring the project came to light.

What the President is saying

According to reports, the vessel was a ZHEN HUA 28, which delivered three Ship to Shores (STS) cranes and 10 Rubber Tyre Gantries (RTG) that will help in the evacuation of cargoes from vessels to the shore.

@LekkiPort & @nigerianports witnessed the arrival of the first vessel to berth at the port today! The “Zhen Hua 28” brought 3 Ship to Shore cranes and 10 Rubber Tyre Gantries for use in the container terminal. pic.twitter.com/1gcLBmluZ5 — Lekki Deep Sea Port (@LekkiPort) July 1, 2022

President Buhari congratulated stakeholders in the maritime sector over the feat, citing his administration’s approval of four new seaports in the country, including the Lekki Deep Sea port, which is hinged on growing the economy.

“The decision is also aimed at creating massive job opportunities, foreign investment inflows and trade facilitation,” President Buhari said.

The President praised the staff and management in the nation’s maritime sector who are working round the clock to make the operationalisation of Lekki Deep Sea Port before the end of the year a reality and reassured them of his commitment to sustain investments in these new assets.

“The nation’s maritime and aquatic resources are critical to the livelihoods of Nigerians and the Government will spare no effort in successfully harnessing the potential of the sector,” he added.

#PhotoNews: The Executive Management today welcomed the first ship to berth at the @LekkiPort —and onboard the vessel are the first batch of purpose-built cranes for cargo handling and evacuation. The Sept ‘22 target for operations is certain with the arrival of these equipment. pic.twitter.com/wrHnmaYp9k — Nigerian Ports (@nigerianports) July 1, 2022

What you should know

Three Ship-to-Shore cranes and 10 Rubber-Tyred Gantries critical to the commencement of operations of the 1.5 billon Lekki Deep Seaport arrived in Nigeria on Friday.

Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said, “It also demonstrates our readiness to take trade facilitation a notch higher. This is why matters related to the operationalisation of Lekki Deep Seaport before the end of this year have been placed on top priority.

Nairametrics reported in May that the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed stated that the project is expected to bring revenues of about $201 billion to federal and state governments through taxes, royalties and duties as well as an aggregate impact of $361 billion in 45 years upon the commencement of operations.