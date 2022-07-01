The NGX closed on a flat note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 2 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,829.67 points to reflect a growth of 0.02% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 21.33%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization advanced by N6.55 billion.

At the close of the market on Friday, the 1st of July 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.94 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as TIP led 20 gainers and 16 losers, topped by COURTVILLE at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 9,113.23 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

TIP up +10.00% to close at N0.44

CUTIX up +9.78% to close at N2.47

LINKASS up +9.62% to close at N0.57

JOHNHOLT up +9.33% to close at N0.82

CAVERTON up +8.82% to close at N1.11

NGX Top ASI losers

COURTVILLE down – 7.84% to close at N0.47

NAHCO down – 5.88% to close at N8.00

CADBURY down – 5.51% to close at N16.30

NEIMETH down – 3.87% to close at N1.49

UPDC down – 3.74% to close at N1.03

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

GTCO – 23,468,433

UBA – 22,201,685

STERLING – 7,406,144

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

GTCO – N480,296,838.30

SEPLAT – N233,438,332.80

AIRTELAFRI – N180,920,578.80

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 20 gainers surpassed 16 losers.