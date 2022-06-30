Nigerian mobility fintech startup, Moove has secured a $20 million four-year structured credit from the British International Investment (BII), the UK government’s development finance institution.

The investment is said to reflect BII’s focus on mobilising capital to build self-sufficiency and market resilience in Nigeria and improve access to inclusive economic opportunities while helping to catalyse the country’s boundless entrepreneurial ambition.

The funding from BII will enable Moove to purchase and import brand new fuel-efficient cars into Lagos, which will be leased to drivers who can then earn their way to asset-ownership, over a three to four-year period. This will also alleviate one of the key blockages to the development of ‘ride-hailing’ transportation infrastructure in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

BII announced the investment at a business reception in Lagos co-hosted by the British high commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing, and BII chief executive Nick O’Donohoe to reiterate the institution’s continued ambition to scale up investment that will boost key economic sectors in Nigeria.

What they are saying

Speaking at the event, Laing said: “BII forms an important part of the UK’s package of tools and expertise to help Nigeria build their pipeline for investment and scale up infrastructure investment, in particular to achieve clean, green growth. The launch of BII marks a continuation of this partnership, and we look forward to seeing BII’s support expand and diversify in Nigeria.”

In his keynote address, Nick O’Donohoe highlighted BII’s 74-year history in Nigeria, from its first investments in 1949, in West African Fisheries and Cold Store, to the organisation’s pioneering role in supporting Nigeria’s first private equity fund – African Capital Alliance’s Capital Alliance Private Equity Fund I (CAPE I).

On how BII’s new five-year strategy is driving its investment in the world’s first mobility fintech, Moove, O’Donohoe commented: “Investing in the prosperity of Nigeria’s growing population requires innovative new partnerships that can leverage the country’s abundant capabilities and expertise.

“In Moove, BII has a partner that aligns with our commitment to back dynamic tech-enabled businesses that can help accelerate impact in Nigeria by strengthening the country’s informal transport industry.

“I am delighted that not only will BII’s investment help to create jobs and provide entrepreneurial self-starters with the means to own their vehicles, but Moove’s clear focus on gender diversity will foster inclusive economic opportunities for women, both within the company’s workforce and among its drivers.”

Also commenting on the investment, Ladi Delano, co-founder and co-CEO at Moove, said: “We’re incredibly proud to welcome onboard a world-class partner such as BII, whose strategic support will play a key role in our mission to build the world’s largest integrated vehicle financing platform for mobility entrepreneurs.

“With our new funding, we’re now in an even stronger position to use our technology and productivity data in creating a more inclusive financing ecosystem, whilst also tackling the unemployment problem affecting over a third of Nigerians by generating the opportunity for more seamless and sustainable employment.”

The mobility fintech is creating sustainable employment opportunities to empower those otherwise excluded from financial services by embedding its alternative credit scoring technology onto ride-hailing, e-logistics, and instant delivery platforms, and using proprietary performance and revenue analytics to underwrite vehicle loans.