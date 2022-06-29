SignalADoc is a telemedicine platform that provides patients with call, chat & video access to see certified Healthcare

Professionals from Multi-disciplinary specialities in minutes via their mobile phone or tablet. Our mission is to simplify access to healthcare by introducing new technology and innovations to allow the best user experience for patients when feeling unwell to quickly see a doctor from wherever they are.

SignalADoc is introducing a new solution on its App called the Vital Sign Monitor (VSM) application. It’s using an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solution for contactless vital signs monitoring service. This facial recognition technology measures a user’s health vital signs by analyzing a video feed using reflected light from the user’s face and it can be conducted remotely via mobile devices.

The vital signs that can be captured via the SignalADoc VSM application includes Blood Pressure (BP), Heart Rate (HR), Respiration Rate (RR), Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) and Stress level which can also be derived from Heart Rate Variability (HRV).

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, this new VSM application can be used as a health and wellness tool by govts, agencies, companies & organisations to implement contactless vital signs monitoring and also to monitor employee wellness.

This novel technology can make an invaluable contribution to the medical industry. It is a reliable contactless solution that can improve the ease and efficiency of tele-medicine by providing accurate data to aid in diagnostics and patient monitoring since all that is required is a video camera, e.g, from a smartphone.

If this new solution is used with existing hospital infrastructures like appointment booking systems and in waiting rooms, it can help prioritise the provision of medical care to patients who are at immediate danger over others.

It can also aid in tracking changes in patient vitals and documentation of patient’s health journey. Due to its simplicity and affordability by making use of existing hardware like smartphones, this new solution/technology can expand medical accessibility to remote locations and low-income groups. It can also be used in dependent care like childcare, old age care, care for people with disabilities and people with chronic diseases.

This new VSM solution is already in use in Asia & Europe.

SignalADoc plans to expand to over 20 African countries after the launch in Nigeria. We now have thousands of registered customers currently enjoying the service all over Nigeria as explained by the CEO, Osagie Omokaro.