Justice Ladiran Akintola of the Oyo State high court in Ibadan has ordered the state House of Assembly to suspend the impeachment move against the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan.

The judge made the order on Wednesday following an application filed by Olaniyan’s lawyer praying for interim injunction restraining the Assembly from taking any step regarding his impeachment.

The judge held that the lawmakers should maintain status quo pending the hearing of the application for interlocutory injunction.

What happened in court

The deputy governor had dragged the respondents to court over plans to impeach him.

He filed an application for an interlocutory injunction through his lawyer Afolabi Fashanu (SAN).

At today’s hearing, Mr Fashanu prayed the court to rule that status quo should be maintained, pending the hearing of the suit.

Mr A. A. Olabiyi, counsel to the respondents prayed the court for an extension of time to enable him to respond to the motion filed by the applicant’s lawyer.

He informed the court that he was served with the motion on notice on Tuesday just before close of business.

Ruling on the application, Justice Akintola restrained the state assembly from taking further steps towards the impeachment of Mr Olaniyan.

The judge ordered parties to maintain status quo pending hearing of the application for interlocutory injunction.

The matter was then adjourned to July 5.

What you should know

While Mr Olaniyan is the applicant, respondents in the suit include the Oyo state House of Assembly, the Clerk and Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, the speaker of the House.

The state assembly started moves to impeach Mr. Olaniyan following his defection from the PDP to the APC.

The lawmakers subsequently brought allegations of financial recklessness, gross misconduct and insubordination against him.