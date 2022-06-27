Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has travelled to France after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

This was confirmed in a statement issued by Tunde Rahman, his media aide, on Monday.

According to the statement, he is meant to meet some important dignitaries in Europe. The statement did not disclose what the meetings are about and the dignitaries.

What his aide is saying

He stated, “The APC standard bearer is expected back in the country shortly. Earlier before his departure, he attended the public presentation of a book titled ‘Mr. Speaker’ and launch of legislative mentoring initiative in commemoration of the 60th birthday of Speaker of House Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.”

“On June 8, Asiwaju Tinubu emerged the Presidential candidate of APC for the February 25, 2023 election at the party’s presidential primaries/national convention held at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

“After the election, he immediately embarked on a series of thank you and reconciliation visits to those who contested against him at the party’s primaries including the seven aspirants who stepped down for him.”

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, picked Kabiru Masari as his running mate for the 2023 elections while still doing further consultation.

This was made known by a chieftain of the party from Katsina state, Kabiru Faskari, during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

Faskari explained that picking Kabiru, who hails from Katsina State, does not violate the country’s laws as against the clamour for a Muslim/Christian APC ticket.

What Faskari is saying

Speaking on a Channels TV, Faskari said; “Ibrahim Kabir Masari is our vice presidential nominee and he was the National Welfare Secretary of the APC under Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. He is a well-known politician”.

When Faskari was queried about the religious identity of Masari, he said, “Well, he qualifies as a veteran in terms of politics. He began as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP. He is young and represents the youth. He is grounded in politics because he was even a national officer of the APC.

“He is quite close to the presidential candidate because he has been with him for a long time and I believe it is a very informed decision to put out his name”.