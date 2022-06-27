Nigerian Actress Tonto Dikeh as Deputy Governorship aspirant for ADC in Rivers State says she is ready for leadership and has always wanted to be in Politics to change the lives of women and youth.

Dikeh disclosed this in an interview with Channels TV on Sunday evening.

She added that the party if elected in Rivers state will focus on social investment and economic productivity, especially in the areas of agriculture exports.

What she said:

Tonto Dikeh said, “I have always wanted to be in Politics, ever since I became a personality in the country; I have always given back to the community”

“I have always known that what I did was politics, helping people, nurturing them and also educating them, and building up leaders.

She added that not a lot of people know that she has been in proper politics, through CYMS, which is the Committee of Youths and Mobilization and Sensitization under the FG for 3 years

“We are non-partisan, and just in for the FG’s good, and as an intermediate for the FG to the youths. We are just social workers”

She said running as a deputy governor of Rivers state is something she is able to do, and she is ready stating the fact that she is”extremely controversial but does not mean I am not loyal to the things I believe, including change, governance and inclusion of women“.

“A deputy governor is a spare tyre and, I am willing to be the best spare tyre. I am prepared for this, I have had 3 years to work this out, it is not something that just came out, we have had a lot of time to work for this and for this criticism I am ready, and it does not matter where the questions will come from.

“But have I ever failed with leadership? Starting from motherhood, I have never failed in that foundation, I am prepared for criticism. I am Tonto, have you ever tried me in leadership and I failed? No” she added.

On ADC’s chances in Rivers state, she said Rivers is not a PDP state, citing that it’s not run by PDP, but by the people who are citizens, and the ADC needs to send the right message to the people of the state, they are preaching change to, and not the party; including investment in social security, the inclusion of women and youths, and also encouraging local production to increase exports, producing agriculture exports, not just oil.

What you should know

Tonto Dikeh was selected as the party’s 2023 Rivers Deputy Governorship candidate earlier last week. Mr. Tonte Ibraye, the party’s Rivers governorship candidate said, “this is the height of the 2023 general elections; it is a challenge we are throwing to the people of Rivers and Nigerians generally.

“Within the last ten years, Nigerian youths had been saying they are not too young to run, that they must be carried along in governance.

“And the ADC had decided to sign post that with the team we have put together for Rivers so that they can use the state resources, not just to play politics, but to develop the state and its youths as the human capital base of the country,” he said.