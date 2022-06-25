The Nigerian equities market reversed its bullish stance to close bearish during the week as the All-Share Index lost 0.14% in the week ended 24th June 2022. This is following the 2.68% decline recorded in the previous week.

This is according to the information contained in the weekly stock market report, released by the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The benchmark index, ASI, depreciated by 0.14% from 51,778.08 points recorded as of the end of last week to close the week at 51,705.61 index points, while the market capitalization followed suit to close at N27.88 trillion.

This brings the month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market to –2.42% and a year-to-date gain of 21.04%.

Equity market performance

A total of 1.12 billion shares valued at N13.70 billion were traded during the week across 22,350 deals on the floor of the Exchange. This is lower than the 940.89 million units of shares valued at N11.49 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week in 20,077 deals.

Similar to the previous week, the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume of shares traded with 806.82 million shares valued at N6.08 billion traded in 11,071 deals; hereby contributing 71.99% and 44.33% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Oil & Gas Industry followed with 95.03 million shares worth N1.45 billion in 1,849 deals, while the Consumer goods Industry, stood in third place with a turnover of 66.72 million shares worth N169.52 million in 733 deals.

Trading in the top three equities by volume namely FCMB Plc, UBA Plc, and Oando Plc accounted for 407.77 million shares worth N2.01 billion in 2,181 deals, contributing 36.39% and 14.66% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Similarly, 10 indices finished lower, while 7 indices gained with the exception of NGX Growth Index and NGX ASeM Index which remained unchanged.

TOP GAINERS

NAHCO up +10.53% to close at N8.40

CHAMPIONS up +10.00% to close at N3.74

MRS up +9.80% to close at N16.25

FBNH up +8.76% to close at N10.55

ROYALEX up +6.59% to close at N0.97

TOP LOSERS

CWG down – 14.89% to close at N0.80

RTBRISCOE down –14.29% to close at N0.48

GLAXOSMITH down –13.48% to close at N6.10

JOHNHOLT down –11.27% to close at N0.63

ACADEMY down –10.00% to close at N1.17

Summary

Sixteen (16) equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than Thirteen (13) equities in the previous week. Fifty-six (56) equities depreciated in price higher than Fiftyone (51) equities in the previous week, while eighty-four (84) equities remained unchanged lower than ninety-two (92) equities recorded in the previous week.