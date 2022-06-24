The Nigerian Communication Commission and MTN Nigeria have announced the date for the rollout of 5G technology in Nigeria.

This was disclosed in by the NCC and the mobile operator at the 90th Edition of Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP) held on Thursday in Lagos.

Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said commercial services would commence the rollout of 5G services effective from August 24, 2022, which has been confirmed by MTN.

What they are saying

The NCC boss stated that “The final letters of award have been issued to MTN and Mafab Communications, which emerged winners of the 3.5GHz Spectrum auction conducted on Dec. 13, 2021.

”In line with the information memorandum, the licensees are expected to commence rollout of 5G services effective from Aug. 24, 2022.

“The successful completion of the process leading to the final letters is confirmation that the rollout of 5G technology services in Nigeria is on course.”

He also added that in line with the demographic changes, internet penetration grew from 3% in 2004 to 73.82% as of September 2022 while broadband penetration increased from less than 10% in 2015 to 40.01% in September 2021.

A representative of MTN Nigeria, Mr Chinedu Ezeigweneme, said “We have put all plans in place. We have discussed with relevant stakeholders and I can assure you that come Aug. 24, MTN will roll out 5G services.”

NCC, during the parliament discussion, stakeholders dispelled the fears that 5G network had health consequences.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported earlier that the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said that e-commerce platforms and fintech in Nigeria would benefit immensely from 5G technology once deployed.

Danbatta said: “Digital services and contents being provided by SMEs, especially fintech and e-commerce firms, will leverage broadband infrastructure and the upcoming deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) network being driven by the Commission to deliver more innovative and high-quality experiences to consumers.”