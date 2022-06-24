Software giant, Microsoft, has announced January 10, 2023 as the day to end its support for Windows 8.1 operating system. This means that PC users with this system will have to either change their PC, upgrade to Windows 10 or continue to use with security risks.

Microsoft will start sending notifications to existing Windows 8.1 devices next month, as a first reminder leading up to the January 2023 support end.

The notifications will be similar to the ones Microsoft has used in the past to remind Windows 7 users about end-of-support dates.

What they are saying

Microsoft in a recent update said: “Support for Windows 8 ended on January 12, 2016, and support for Windows 8.1 will end on January 10, 2023. Microsoft 365 Apps is no longer supported on Windows 8 or Windows 8.1 after they have reached their end of support dates. To avoid performance and reliability issues, we recommend that you move to a newer version of Windows.”

While noting that it will not offer extended security update (ESU) programme for Windows 8.1., Microsoft added: “After that date, if you’re running Microsoft 365, you’ll no longer receive updates for the Office apps; this includes feature, security, and other quality updates.”

The company advised users to upgrade to a supported operating system. “As an alternative, compatible Windows 8 and 8.1 PCs can be upgraded to Windows 10 by purchasing and installing a full version of the software,” said the company.

Windows 10 will continue to be supported until October 14, 2025. Microsoft recommends users to take advantage of the latest hardware capabilities by moving to a new PC with Windows 11.

Most Windows 8.1 or Windows 8 devices will not meet the hardware requirements for upgrading to Windows 11.