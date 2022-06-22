The NGX closed on a positive note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 56 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 51,377.21 points to reflect a growth of 0.56% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 20.28%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization grew by N153.90 billion.

At the close of the market on Wednesday, the 22nd of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.70 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed positive as ELLAHLAKES led 18 gainers and 16 losers, topped by NNFM at the end of the day’s session.

The stock market has advanced 8,660.77 base points since the start of the year.

NGX Top ASI gainers

ELLAHLAKES up +10.00% to close at N4.40

PRESCO up +9.71% to close at N183.00

FBNH up +9.52% to close at N9.20

LIVESTOCK up +9.09% to close at N1.44

COURTVILLE up +8.70% to close at N0.50

NGX Top ASI losers

NNFM down – 9.91% to close at N9.55

JOHNHOLT down – 9.86% to close at N0.64

CWG down – 9.09% to close at N0.80

CHIPLC down – 8.82% to close at N0.62

GLAXOSMITH down – 6.25% to close at N6.00

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

OANDO – 34,464,387

FCMB – 26,198,800

UBA – 26,018,206

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

MTNN – N565,619,462.10

GTCO – N332,394,763.50

ZENITHBANK – N319,563,605.70

Market sentiment trend towards the bulls with the market differential being in favour of the advancers as 18 gainers were surpassed by 16 losers.