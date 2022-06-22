WhaleFin, the all-in-one digital asset platform powered by the leading global digital asset company Amber Group, is set to launch a series of educational initiatives about cryptocurrencies, web3, and blockchain technology in Africa. The series will take place from June 22nd to August 24th 2022.

The series will bring in 10 key speakers covering a variety of cryptocurrency-related topics with the goal of spreading understanding within the African community. The series will shed light on DeFi, Web3, trading strategies, dollar cost averaging, amongst other important subjects related to the cryptocurrency industry.

The seminars will be hosted on the WhaleFin Africa Telegram group and Twitter via twitter spaces.

The conversations are open to everyone in Africa looking for opportunities to learn and build digital wealth, to join and participate.

We will select 30 participants and offer them the chance to win rewards throughout the 10-week period.

To enjoy these rewards participants must:

Follow WhaleFin Africa on Telegram, Twitter and Facebook

Participate in the Live call

Register on WhaleFin Africa and Complete KYC

Answer the educators’ questions and participate in the sessions’ activity Rewards will be shared 10 working days after the completion of each series

About WhaleFin

WhaleFin is Amber Group’s flagship digital asset platform, empowering users with the right tools to build wealth in an increasingly digital era. It is essentially an all-in-one platform serving as the preferred digital asset gateway for customers at any experience level.

You can sign up here: https://www.whalefin.com/web/home

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading digital asset platform operating globally. The firm provides a full range of digital asset services spanning investing, financing, and trading and spending. Its 24/7 trading desk serves over a thousand institutional clients globally while the integrated digital asset platform WhaleFin serves the individual investors via mobile and desktop applications. To date, Amber Group has cumulatively traded over $1T, with $5B in assets under management.

This year, Amber Group raised $200M in Series B+ round led by Temasek at a valuation of $3B. To date, Amber Group has raised a total of $328 million in funding from world-class investors such as Temasek, Sequoia Capital, Paradigm, Tiger Global Management, Dragonfly Capital, Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com.

Amber Group recently announced that it has successfully secured comprehensive global insurance coverage protecting digital assets held in its wallet infrastructure on behalf of clients, including direct insurance policy, indirect coverage and insurance-backed Theft Protection. Amber Group also recently announced that it has successfully achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 compliance, ensuring customers are protected by institutional grade security controls that govern highly regulated industries.

For more information, please visit www.ambergroup.io.

Telegram – https://t.me/whalefinAF

Twitter – https://twitter.com/WhaleFinAF?t=QpzDTil7_D_O4WCX07cdJg&s=09

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/WhaleFinAfrica

Register – https://www.whalefin.com/web/home?client_language=en-US