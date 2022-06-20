Mrs Caroline Madu, mother to late gospel singer, Osinachi has asked a high court in Abuja to help get justice for her late daughter.

She made the plea on Monday at the resumption of the trial before Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme

Mrs Madu was announced on Monday as the first prosecution witness in the case. According to her, she came to give an account of what Mr Peter Nwachukwu did to her daughter whom she last saw a year ago.

What happened in court

When the matter was called up, Mr Peter Nwachukwu’s lawyer, Victor Abakpa told the judge that his principal had transferred the matter to another counsel, I.A. Aliyu.

He prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him and the new counsel put their house in order.

He noted that he was just served additional proof of evidence by the prosecution counsel

Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme stood down the matter for some hours to enable them put their house in order.

“I stand down the matter till 11 am for defendant counsels to align themselves,” the judge said.

When the proceeding resumed, Osinachi’s mother testified before the court as the first prosecution witness.

While being led in evidence she said “I visited my daughter when I was sick and when we went to the church, Peter left my daughter and I stranded in church while he drove away with the children.

“He used to beat my child. When she was pregnant, he used to beat her, I was begging her to come and see me.

“Peter said to my daughter, if she did not go alive, she will go in death. When she said it, I said it is better to come back alive. I sent my other daughter, Favor Madu to go and bring her.

“When she brought her back, she stayed a year and three months. Her husband came to look for her again alongside pastors and was begging for Osinachi to follow him back.”

“My hurt is that the promise of death he gave to my daughter has happened.”

According to her, the deceased decided to return to her husband’s house despite the maltreatment saying that God has joined together, let no man put asunder.

Narrating further she said “What hurt me most is, when she gave birth to the third child, she started calling me again, that she was lacking what to eat.

“When she called, I told my last child, Chibuzor, to go and visit her; before he travelled, I went to a market in Enugu to go and buy foodstuffs.

“My son, Chibuzor stayed there for four days and he started crying that the inlaw is disturbing him but I begged him to stay for one week and help his sister.”

She informed the court that all honorarium her daughter made while singing around the world goes to her husband’s account.

“My daughter was not allowed to come to my place throughout her time in the marriage. My grandchildren are with me in Enugu. It is a happy thing to see my grandchildren but the only thing is that my daughter is dead.

“Help me please. What you sow is what you reap” she cried out.

After sympathising with her, the defense counsel asked if Osinachi suffered from any other ailment apart from Ulcer and Mrs Madu answered no.

Osinachi’s twin sister, the second prosecution witness, Madu Favor, in her testimony said “I work with National Human Rights Commission, as Principal Data Processing Officer(44)

“He beats her like an animal,”

Aliyu asked her “The principal reason you have issues is that you belief that he prevented you from benefiting from her ministry?”

Favor responded by saying “Yes, but that is one of the reasons,”

Mr Aliyu also asked “When your sister died, did you try to go to the hospital and find out the cause of the death,”

She answered saying Mr Peter did not allow them access to the medical report.

After listening to the testimonies of the deceased family members, the judge adjourned till Tuesday for the continuation of trial.

What you should know

At the last adjourned date, Mr Peter was arraigned on 23 count charges bordering on domestic violence, homicide, and wrong restraint among others.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him by the office of the AGF.

At today’s trial, the late singer’s mother, sister and children were in court for the proceeding.