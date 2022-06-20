Amira Safiyanu (Ameerah) has apologized for misleading the public to believe her kidnapping story.

She made the apology via a tweet where she stated that everything she had said in last week’s tweet which stirred uproar was just a result of her own delusion and negative thinking.

Ameerah’s alleged kidnap story had sent the social media questioning the security situation in Nigeria.

Back story

Nairametrics had earlier reported how Nigerians reacted to the news of the alleged kidnap involving one Ameerah and 17 others making rounds on social media.

The lady identified as @Ameerah_sufyan on social media had tweeted that she and over a dozen others were abducted at gunpoint, adding that she sent a broadcast message of her location to her Whatsapp contacts.

She had tweeted, “Please whoever has my whatsapp number I sent a broadcast message of my location, we were abducted at gunpoint by PPL with police office uniform and a van from our houses from different parts of Abuja, we are 17 including 3 pregnant women and two little kids, they didn’t see my phone.”

A few hours later she tweeted, “They’re 4 Yoruba and two Fulani men. They divided us up an hour ago, we’re 7 here. The other vehicle they said they will reach Ilorin and ours will reach Ibadan or Ikeja as they said.”

The FCT Police Command later found Ameerah and debunked the viral news of her kidnap and that of 17 others as was alleged.

Ameerah’s apology

She wrote in her tweet, “Good day all, I would like to formally apologize to the general public, to the whole police department and my friends and family for misleading them with the below tweet, nothing of such happened and it was all just my delusions and negative thinking, I would also like to thank the IG and the CP Babaji Sunday for helping me through this may God reward them abundantly.

“I intentionally took myself out of our house, went to these locations, entered bushes and dehydrated and starved myself for four days just like that, there was no kidnapping, nothing at all, I truly apologize and please pray for me I need it.”