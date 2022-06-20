The NGX closed on a negative note amidst sell-offs and buy-interests as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated by 196 basis points.

The NGX ASI closed at 50,756.74 points to reflect a decline of 1.96% from the previous trading day and a Year-to-Date (YTD) return of 18.82%. Meanwhile, the market capitalization declined by N550.62 billion. At the close of the market on Monday, the 20th of June 2022, the stock exchange market value currently stands at N27.36 trillion at the end of the trading day.

The market breadth closed negative as JAIZBANK led 7 gainers and 31 losers, topped by DANGCEM at the end of the day’s session. Since the start of the year, the stock market has advanced 8,040.30 base points.

NGX Top ASI gainers

JAIZBANK up +5.32% to close at N0.99

REGALINS up +3.70% to close at N0.28

JAPAUL up +3.33% to close at N0.31

ZENITH up +2.80% to close at N22.00

NAHCO up +2.63% to close at N7.80

NGX Top ASI losers

DANGCEM down – 10.00% to close at N249.30

UBN down – 10.00% to close at N5.40

LIVESTOCK down – 9.77% to close at N1.20

INTBREW down – 9.60% to close at N5.65

FLOURMILL down – 8.57% to close at N32.00

NGX ASI Top Traded by Volume

UBA – 29,498,774

FCMB – 28,850,879

ACCESS – 21,965,461

NGX ASI Top Traded by Value

NESTLE – N592,055,862.80

GTCO – N239,030,837.65

UBA – N221,186,519.80

Market sentiment trend towards the bears with the market differential being in favour of the decliners as 7 gainers were surpassed by 31 losers.