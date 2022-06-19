Motorists and commuters were stranded on Sunday in some major roads around Ikeja axis and others as some party leaders and supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, trooped out to welcome him to Lagos from Abuja, 12 days after winning the party’s presidential ticket.

Heavy traffic was experienced in Ikeja and environs due to the expected arrival of Tinubu, who touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala International Airport at 3:30pm on Sunday, and was subsequently received to a rousing welcome by thousands of party supporters.

Tinubu, who was received at the airport by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, APC leaders, faithful and residents, arrived in the company of the governors of Kano and Imo states, Abdullahi Ganduje and Hope Uzodimma respectively, former governor of Borno State, Ahmed Shettima, as well as some party leaders at the national level were also with him.

Lagos Traffic Advisory points out expected heavy traffic

The Lagos Traffic Advisory stated that roads leading to the Presidential Wing of Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja, Lagos and those leading to the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, which is the venue of the reception, will experience heavy traffic.

The advisory partly reads, “ Please be informed that some parts of Lagos Metropolis will have heavy vehicular inflow due to the arrival of APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Lagos State, and a reception (mass political rally) is planned for him.

“Huge Party members would be mobilised in the aforementioned routes and the following roads will be congested: Surulere, Coker Aguda, Itire/Ikate, Mushin, Odi-Olowo, Yaba, Mainland, Somolu, Bariga, Oshodi-Isolo and Environs.’’

Also, the Lagos Traffic Report stated in its tweet post that a drive from Ikeja inwards the local airport took about 2 hours due to heavy traffic on that axis.

Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Organization Spokesman announces his arrival

The Spokesman for Tinubu’s Campaign Organization, Bayo Onanuga, said, “Tinubu is indeed coming today. He will be hosted by the Lagos State Government and a reception is being arranged for him.”

“Your resounding victory in the presidential primary of the party is a national endorsement, an eloquent testimony of your pan-Nigerian outlook and disposition.

“You were chosen for being a firm believer in the Nigerian project and a tireless advocate of the nation’s prosperity and the general well-being of all, regardless of creed, geography or background.

“Welcome back home, the visioner of a prosperous Lagos, the worthy flag bearer of our great party.”

Since getting the presidential ticket for the ruling APC, Bola Tinubu had been holding series of meetings in Abuja and across the country with various party leaders to build a united front towards the 2023 presidential election.