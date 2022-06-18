The Department of state service (DSS) has arrested Jeremiah Oluwaferanmi, a Premium Times Centre for investigative journalism (PTCIJ) observer at the ongoing Ekiti gubernatorial election.

According to a colleague of his who spoke with Nairametrics, he was arrested at Ward 1 Unit 1. Irepodun Ifelodun LGA. the polling unit of the former governor, Ayodele Fayose.

According to his colleagues, the DSS operatives arrived at the polling unit asking who posted a video of the polling unit online before whisking him away in the vehicle.

Mr Omoniyi who is a student of Ekiti State University is being held at the Iworoko police station according to a source.

Counting of votes has commenced in various polling units in the state while voting is still ongoing in other polling units.

What you should know

Election is currently held in 2,445 Polling Units (PUs) in 177 Registration Areas and three Senatorial Districts.

According to INEC, as at June 13, a total of 749,065 Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) had been collected by registered voters in Ekiti State.

The state has a total of 988,923 registered voters across 16 local government areas.

A total number of 16 candidates and parties are contesting the governorship election.

The candidates include Abiodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olabisi Kolapo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Olusegun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Others are Reuben Famuyibo of Accord (A), Ajagunigbale Olajide of African Action Congress (AAC), Oluwole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Elebute-Halle Kemi of Action Democratic Party (ADP) and Benjamin Obidoyin of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Also in the race are Fagbemi Adegbenro of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Christiana Olatawura of All People’s Party (APP), Daramola Olugbenga Onile of Labour Party (LP), Fatomilola Oladosu of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Iyaniwura Ifedayo of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Agboola Ben of the Peoples Redemption Party, Adebowale Oluranti Ajayi of Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Adeolu Akinyemi of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).