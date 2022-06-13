Corporate actions are decisions taken by companies’ boards of directors or management teams, that could have impacts on the firms themselves or shareholders.

They include the release of quarterly and full-year results, payment of dividends, closing of shareholders’ registers, and announcing qualification dates and Annual General Meeting (AGM) dates.

Nairametrics compiles the corporate actions of several firms for the week ending June 17th, 2022, as regards dividend payments, which investors can expect this week.

Dangote Cement Plc

Dangote Cement Plc declared a dividend of N20 per ordinary share for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2021, with a payment date of June 15th, 2022.

The company closed its register of members on May 31, 2022. Hence, only shareholders who have registered their names on or before May 13, 2022, will be eligible for dividend payment.

Dangote Cement Plc has 17,040,507,405 outstanding shares and a market capitalization of N4.72 trillion.

Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 7.78% from N257.00 at the beginning of the year to N277.00 as at the time of writing this report.

Dangote Sugar Plc

Dangote Sugar Plc declared a dividend payment of N1.00 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N12.15 billion to be paid to shareholders on June 15, 2022.

The company closed its register on June 2, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before June 2, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The company will be holding its 16th Annual General Meeting on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Dangote Sugar Plc has outstanding shares of 12,146,878,241 with a market capitalization of N197.39 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have depreciated by 6.61% from N17.40 at the beginning of the year to N16.25 as at the time of writing this report.

Cadbury Plc

Cadbury Plc had declared a dividend of N0.50 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N939 million to be paid to shareholders on June 16, 2022.

The company closed its register on May 13, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before May 13, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

Cadbury Plc has a total outstanding share of 1,878,202,040 with a market capitalization of N32.40 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 96.02% from N8.80 at the beginning of the year to N17.25 as at the time of writing this report.

Total Energies Plc

Total Energies Plc declared a dividend payment of N18.20 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N6.18 billion to be paid to shareholders on June 17, 2022.

The company closed its register on April 25-29, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before April 25, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The Company’s Annual General Meeting will hold at The Grand Banquet Hall, The Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Thursday 16th June 2022 at 11.00 a.m

Total Energies Plc has outstanding shares of 339,521,837 with a market capitalization of N79.62 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 5.68% from N221.90 at the beginning of the year to N234.50 as at the time of writing this report.

Julius Berger Plc

Julius Berger Plc declared a dividend payment of N2.50 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N4.00 billion to be paid to shareholders on June 17, 2022.

The company closed its register from May 30-June 1, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before May 30, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The company will be holding its 52nd Annual General Meeting on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Julius Berger Plc has outstanding shares of 1,600,000,000 with a market capitalization of N43.04 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 20.36% from N22.35 at the beginning of the year to N26.90 at the time of writing this report.

Sterling Bank Plc

Sterling Bank Plc declared a dividend payment of N0.10 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N2.88 billion to be paid to shareholders on June 16, 2022.

The bank closed its register from May 30-June 3, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before May 30, 2022 will be eligible for payment.

The 60th Annual General Meeting will be held by Proxy in line with the Guidelines of the Corporate Affairs Commission as well as the COVID- 19 Pandemic Safety Protocols at MUSON Centre, Marina, Lagos on Thursday, 16 June 2022 at 10.00 a.m.

Sterling Bank Plc has outstanding shares of 28,790,418,126 with a market capitalization of N43.76 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 0.66% from N1.51 at the beginning of the year to N1.52 at the time of writing this report.

Chemical & Allied Products Plc

Chemical & Allied Products Plc declared a dividend payment of N1.25 per ordinary share of 50k each, for the financial year ended 31, December 2021, representing a total of N985 million to be paid to shareholders on June 17, 2022.

The company closed its register June 2- 8, 2022, which means that only shareholders who have registered their names with the registrars before June 2, 2022, will be eligible for payment.

The Company’s Annual General Meeting will be a hybrid AGM, held by Proxy in line with the Guidelines of the Corporate Affairs Commission as well as the COVID19 Pandemic Safety Protocols at Radisson Blu Hotel, 38/40 Isaac John Street, Ikeja, Lagos State on 16th of June 2022 at 10.00a.m.

CAP Plc has outstanding shares of 788,259,520 with a market capitalization of N15.88 billion. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have appreciated by 3.60% from N19.45 at the beginning of the year to N20.15 at the time of writing this report.