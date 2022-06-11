This week, commercial banks in Nigeria raised interest rates for loans by as much as 200 basis points (2%). Nigerian banks also grabbed another opportunity to reiterate to their customers of CBN”s prohibition of cryptocurrency transactions.

The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note during the week as the all-share index appreciated by 0.55% from 52,908.24 basis points recorded as of the previous week to close at 53,201.38 basis points on Friday, 10th June 2022.

Here is a compilation of this week’s notable happenings in the Nigeria macro-economic space, markets, regulators as well as other world economies.

MACROECONOMY

Exchange rate

The exchange rate at the official market depreciated during the week, falling by 0.36% to close at N421.25/$1 on Friday from N419.75/$1 recorded in the previous week. A total of $503.78 million was traded in the Investors and Exporters window, which is significantly lower than the $1.34 billion that exchanged hands in the previous week.

Similarly, at the black market, naira closed at N608/$1 on Friday, 10th June 2022 compared to N606/$1 recorded in the previous week. This represents a 0.33% depreciation compared to the previous week.

Also, the exchange rate at the peer-to-peer market closed at N605.35/$1, representing a 0.14% depreciation compared to N604.48/$1 recorded as of the previous week.

External reserve

Nigeria’s external reserve is beginning to witness some uptrend as the reserve level gained $39.9 million in the week under review to stand at $38.52 billion as of Thursday, 9th June 2022 from $38.48 billion recorded as of the previous week Thursday.

The Nigerian reserve level had plunged considerably, due to the apex bank’s continual intervention in the official I&E window. However, sustained crude oil price elevation has resulted to an uptick in the nation’s foreign reserve, which will be beneficial in defending the local currency.

Nigeria’s debt stock rises to N41.6 trillion in Q1 2022

Nigeria’s total debt stock rose to N41.6 trillion in the first quarter of 2022, representing a N2.05 trillion increase compared to N39.56 trillion recorded as of December last year. In dollar terms, Nigeria’s debt stock rose to $100.1 billion.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), Nigeria’s total public debt stock includes new domestic borrowings by the federal government, which was used to partly finance the 2022 budget deficit. The debt stock also includes $1.25 billion Eurobond issued in March 2022 and disbursements by multilateral and bilateral lenders.

Similarly, there were also increases in the debt stock of the various state governments and the federal capital.

Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 23.3% in March 2022

Nigeria’s debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 23.27% in the first quarter of the year, compared to 22.47% as of December 2022. While this is lower than the self-imposed limit of 40%, the rate is quickening faster, due to increased borrowing and tepid economic growth.

This was stated in the quarterly public debt portfolio report, released by the Debt Management Office (DMO).

World Bank warns of stagflation amid slash of global growth forecast to 2.9% in 2022

The World Bank has lowered its global growth projection and warned that the economy might enter a period of stagflation similar to the 1970s.

Based on the bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report, global economic growth would slow to 2.9% this year from 5.7% in 2021, 1.2% points lower than the 4.1% forecast in January.

Economic growth is expected to then hover around that level through 2023 to 2024 while inflation remains above target in most economies, the report said, pointing to stagflation risks.

REGULATION

Weeks after new SEC crypto regulation, banks warn investors against dealing in cryptocurrencies

Reports reaching Nairametrics indicate banks are still sending warnings to their customers to avoid using their accounts for cryptocurrency transactions.

This comes on the heel of the recently released SEC regulation on cryptocurrency, which essentially formalized cryptocurrency as an asset class in Nigeria.

In an email seen by Nairametrics shared with the bank’s customers, it warned against using their bank accounts for cryptocurrency transactions as the accounts will be closed if they are caught.

European Central Bank to raise interest rates and end bond buying in July 2022

As Europe faces stubbornly high inflation, the European Central Bank stated today that it will cease its bond-buying program on July 1 and signaled a succession of interest rate hikes beginning in July.

This was disclosed in the monetary policy meeting held today, as the Governing Council also said that at its July meeting, it intends to raise key interest rates by 25 basis points.

Russia’s Ukraine conflict continues to wreak havoc on Europe’s and the world’s economies. It is disrupting trade, causing material shortages, and contributing to the rise in energy and commodity prices. These issues will continue to stifle growth and erode confidence, especially in the short run.

Nigerian banks increase interest rates on mortgage, personal, corporate loans by at least 2%

Commercial Banks in Nigeria have implemented interest rate hikes for loans raising rates by as much as 200 basis points (2%).

The interest rate hike is in response to the recent increase in the central bank’s monetary policy rate (MPR) which was jacked up from 11.5% to 13%, a one-hundred-and-fifty-point basis point increase.

The MPR is a benchmark rate used by the apex bank to lend money to commercial banks in Nigeria. Banks often add a premium to the MPR when setting interest rates for their borrowers.

Afreximbank supports Titan Trust Bank with $300million for acquisition of Union Bank

Titan Trust Bank (TTB) has received a $300 million Intra-African Investment Financing Facility from Afreximbank to help it acquire a controlling share in Union Bank of Nigeria (UBN) plc.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Amadou Sall, Afreximbank’s Media Contact, on Monday.

The agreement, according to Sall, will improve the competitive dynamics of the Nigerian banking market while retaining confidence in the country’s financial services and overall financial stability.

EQUITIES

Market Summary

The market was lifted by gains recorded by Global Spectrum Energy Services, Conoil, Fidson Healthcare, University Press, and Pharma-Deko Plc.

A total turnover of 1.83 billion shares valued at N19.49 billion in 21,723 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 28.74 billion shares valued at N209.06 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,688 deals.

Jitters as Femi Otedola offloads 834 million shares of FBN Holdings

One of Nigeria’s most respected bank holding companies, FBN Holdings announced its largest single shareholder Femi Otedola has sold down about 834 million shares of FBN Holdings in a deal valued at about N9.28 billion only.

The transactions were reported by FBN Holdings as part of its Insider Dealing notification to the exchange, a mandatory filing required to be disclosed whenever a significant shareholder is selling shares. Nairametrics first reported the back-to-back sales on Friday, June 3rd, and Monday, June 6th, 2022. with 274 million and 600 million respectively.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Why Binance is under investigation by the U.S. SEC

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to a Bloomberg report, is investigating whether Binance Holdings, of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in terms of volume and value of the transaction, broke securities rules when it launched its BNB token in an initial coin offering (ICO) five years ago.

Binance is the world’s largest crypto exchange, and its native token of its blockchain, the BNB Chain, BNB, is the fifth-largest cryptocurrency in the world with a market capitalization of $45.4 billion as of the time of this writing.

Binance’s CEO, Changpeng Zhao, respond’s to Reuters money laundering allegations

Reuters, an international news agency and one of the largest news agencies in the world, published an article on Monday, alleging that the world’s largest exchange by volume, has been a “hub for hackers, fraudsters and drug traffickers,” stating that there’s at least “$2.35 billion in illicit funds,” have been laundered within the exchange.

Binance addressed the allegations in a blogpost stating that the allegations are not only untrue but are also attempts by certain interested parties to “mislead the general public” by spreading disinformation. After this response, Binance’s CEO popularly known as ‘CZ’, took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

PwC says interest in crypto by hedge funds is increasing despite bearish trend

Traditional hedge funds are slowly embracing cryptocurrency investments but are keeping their exposure limited as the market continues to mature and also considering the current bearish trend, according to new research from one of the big four accounting firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers, popularly known as PwC.

In its 4th Annual Global Crypto Hedge Fund Report 2022, PwC said roughly one-third of traditional hedge funds surveyed are already investing in digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC). So-called “multi-strategy” hedge funds were most likely to invest, followed by macro strategy and equity strategy firms, respectively.

Bloomberg Terminal increases crypto coverage by adding 40 coins

Financial and technical information platform, Bloomberg, has vastly expanded its coverage of the cryptocurrency markets after a decision to include data on the top 50 crypto assets to the Bloomberg Terminal.

Product manager for cryptocurrencies at Bloomberg, Alex Wenham, explained that as “the global institutional investor community’s interest in digital assets continues to grow, they will need a way to seamlessly incorporate digital assets into their workflows.”