Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has promised to build 15,000 megawatts of power generation if elected as the next president of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

This was confirmed in his economic plan document tagged Build A New Nigeria (BANN) on Friday.

According to the document, the energy will be distributed to all categories of consumers nationwide to ensure sustainable supply within four years.

What Tinubu is saying

Tinubu explained that he would develop a national infrastructure plan with the aim of covering strategic roads, bridges, rail, water, power, seaports, and airports spanning the length and breadth of the country.

He stated, “My administration would combine government funding, borrowing, public-private partnership, private sector financing and concession to initiate a medium and long-term financial model for the BANN initiative.

“On electricity, I will embark on a renewed action-oriented focus and take immediate and urgent action on resolving existing challenges of power generation plants, gas purchasing, pricing, transmission, and distribution. My administration’s critical goal is to have 15,000 megawatts distributable to all categories of consumers nationwide to ensure 24/7 sustainable supply within the next four years.”

He also promised he would focus on stimulating jobs, which will be his top priority as President, citing that his administration would launch a major public works program, a significant and heavy investment in infrastructure, and value-adding manufacturing and agriculture sectors.

“My administration will build an efficient, fast-growing, and well-diversified emerging economy with a real GDP growth averaging 12 percent annually for the next four years, translating into millions of new jobs during this period,” he added.

What you should know

Nigeria continues to grapple with epileptic power supply as a result of disruptions in the national grid and the inability to operate at full capacity.