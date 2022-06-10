Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, has picked the party’s Presidential Certificate of Returns on Friday at its national office in Abuja.

This was disclosed by the party via its Twitter handle on Friday.

According to the tweet, Obi arrived the National Office to pick the certificate in order to assure his supporters that he remained the party’s only presidential candidate.

What Labour Paty is saying

It tweeted, “Dr. Peter Obi arrives labour Party National Office Abuja to receive his Presidential Certificate of Returns as Labour Party Presidential Candidate.”

Dr. Peter Obi arrives labour Party National Office Abuja to receive his Presidential Certificate of Returns as Labour Party Presidential Candidate. Stay tuned.. — LabourPartyNG (@NgLabour) June 10, 2022

Details soon …