The food and beverage industry in Nigeria comprises of several products produced by different brands, milk, being one of the most competitive and popular because of its everyday use.

Every Nigerian takes milk daily in some way, from taking it for breakfast or lunch, to using it to make other foods processed and unprocessed. Hence, milk is a product in Nigeria that cannot be easily done without, however, which milk is gaining the most attraction?

Among the popular milk consumed in Nigeria are Peak Milk and Cowbell Milk. Cowbell is owned by Promasidor Nigeria and Peak Milk is made by Friesland Foods Wamco Nigerian PLC. The latter being the oldest, started being manufactured in 1954 while Cowbell started manufacturing in Nigeria in 1993.

While we cannot expressly say that there is a visibly strong rivalry between the two brands, it is clear that there Is healthy competition between them. Lately, the two brands have employed more marketing techniques than other brands in a bid to keep their name on the lips of their consumers in the Nigerian market, so if you’re seeing Cowbell or Peak adverts everywhere, as a milk consumer which of the product are you leaning towards?

We can try to reach that decision for you by comparing them in five clear categories.

Vitamin, Mineral and Nutrient Content

Milk is a nutrient-rich source of protein produced by the mammary gland of animals. Various animals produce milk and even some plants and seeds. However, the milk largely consumed by people, which both brands fall under is milk gotten from cows.

The major components of good milk are water, fat, protein, carbohydrate (lactose), and minerals.

Cowbell Milk majorly contains Fat, saturated fat, carbohydrates, sugars, and protein, while Peak Milk major contents are Fat, Potassium, carbohydrates, sugar, and protein.

There are clearly other nutrients contained in milk not mentioned, however, considering the major components of good milk they both seem to contain all the major ones, although in different quantities.

Pricing

Price is a very important factor when comparing two products. The two products have been in the country for some time so their prices have been affected by the economic situation in the country.

Peak milk has several products of different sizes but for the sake of this article, we compared them based on the price of their cheapest product, the smallest sized sachet powdered milk.

Peak currently has two sachet powdered milk; one is called Peak Full cream and Peak filled instant cream powder. While the full cream costs N80 per sachet the Filled instant cream powder costs N70 per sachet.

Although this price is influenced largely by where it is being purchased from. Inside the markets, it is sold for N60 and N50 respectively.

Cowbell on the other hand is sold for N60 per sachet at retail stores which means that inside the markets it could be sold for N50.

In this category, Cowbell is more affordable than Peak and Cowbell wins.

Size

Having considered pricing, it is also fair to take into consideration their sizes, with respect to their price.

When it comes to size, Peak milk sachet is packaged 16g for the Full cream powder, and 12g for the filled instant cream powder while cowbell sachet is 12g.

Considering the fact that Cowbell 12g is sold for less than Peak milk 12g, we can say that in this category Cowbell wins.

Variety

When it comes to varying milk products, Friesland Foods Wamco, the producers of Peak Milk have several different kinds of Peak milk products.

There is Peak powdered milk which comes in 2,500g (tin), 900g (tin), 380 gram (tin), 360g (sachet), 800g (sachet), 360g (sachet refill). There is also the Peak 123 for babies and Peak 456 for growing children and adolescents.

Also, there is the Peak liquid milk, which comes in different forms. Evaporated and full cream unsweetened both 157ml.

There is also the Peak UHT liquid milk which comes in a carton and in 1 liter for the big size and 500ml for the small size. It is also of two kinds; low fat and full cream.

Cowbell on the other hand has Cowbell sachet of 12g, the Cowbell big sachet of 900g, the Cowbell big refill sachet of 2.5kg, the Cowbell 400g tin and Cowbell liquid milk of 160g.

The comparisons were made based on their milk. The two companies also have chocolate products like Peak chocolate and Cowbell chocolate. Cowbell also has Cowbell strawberry.

Hence, in this category Peak is more diversified with several product lines to cater for different categories of people and so Peak wins this category.

Marketing and Advertising

Peak Milk

This category is a bit tricky as both brands are very keen on advertising, using celebrities, comedy skit makers, and influencers. They also sponsor major Nigerian events to boost publicity.

Starting with Peak Milk, they launched the breakfast police challenge, where several celebrities and influencers made videos of them being arrested for missing breakfast and afterwards were given a PR box containing several Peak milk products.

They used several celebrities like Kunle Remi, Adedimeji Lateef, Ali Nuhu, Raham Asadau, IG influencer Kie Kie, Big Brother housemate, Saga Deolu for this promotion.

They were also the official milk for the Nigerian football team super eagles.

For World Milk Day, they shared Peak filled breakfast on the streets of Lagos and Enugu with Nigerians and also gave out goody bags filled with Peak products.

Cowbell Milk

Cowbell, on the other hand, has been promoting its latest product, Cowbell liquid with what social media users are describing as the “so creamy so good campaign” using several celebrities such as former Big Brother housemate, Nengi Adoki, Kunle Remi for their adverts.

They also made use of social media influencers such as Taoma, Mr Macaroni, iamitom, and Zeeliciois Foods.

For Valentine’s Day, some selected winners were treated to a free Chike concert.

Cowbell was also a major sponsor of the 2022 AMVCA award, where they had a Cowbell stand manned by actress Bimbo Ademoye and celebrities were asked to do a solo recitation formed by Cowbell and were rated based on their performance.

For World Milk Day, there was a breakfast party hosted by actress Adunni Ade in Lagos.

For this category, we think it is a tie. If you think one brand won for any reason, please comment and let us know.

Summary

In conclusion, having considered all five categories, we can say that both brands have very strong influence in the milk market and appeal to different Nigerians at different levels, especially with their marketing techniques, branding, and strategies.