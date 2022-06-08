ARM in partnership with Techstars for the ARM Labs Lagos Techstars Accelerator Program calls for applications for the inaugural edition of the program. The accelerator is a 3-month intense training program set to kick off in Lagos state by December 2022.

Following the announcement of the ARM Labs Lagos Techstars accelerator launch , applications are now open for early-stage fintech and proptech start-ups based in Africa from June 6th – to August 24th, 2022. At the end of the application process, 12 start-ups will be selected for the program. The inaugural class will commence on the 5th of December 2022 and conclude with a Demo Day scheduled for the 16th of March 2023.

During the training program, selected start-ups will have access to Techstars’ vast network of 7,000+ mentors, 20,000+ investors, over 10,000 founders, alumni, and corporate partners. Other benefits include up to $120k in funding, curated start-up programming, one-on-one mentorship sessions, access to a Lagos office space and to future Techstars events.

The first month will be dedicated to aggressive and hands-on training with mentors to help selected founders refine their products. After the execution stage in the second month, the final phase will largely be focused on helping start-ups refine their financial strategies.

About ARM

Established in 1994, ARM is a leading Nigerian diversified and integrated asset management group firm that offers wealth creation solutions and opportunities through a unique blend of traditional asset management and alternative investment services to retail, high net worth and institutional investors. ARM Labs is our fintech support programme designed to facilitate and encourage innovative growth in the financial services industry. ARM currently manages total assets of approximately N1.6 trillion (as of December 2021). www.arm.com.ng

About Techstars

The Techstars worldwide network helps entrepreneurs succeed. Founded in 2006, Techstars began with three simple ideas—entrepreneurs create a better future for everyone, collaboration drives innovation, and great ideas can come from anywhere. Now we are on a mission to enable every person on the planet to contribute to, and benefit from, the success of entrepreneurs. In addition to operating accelerator programs and venture capital funds, we do this by connecting start-ups, investors, corporations, and cities to help build thriving start-up communities. www.techstars.com