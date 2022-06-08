Nigeria’s former Vice President and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the same election.

Atiku in his statement congratulated Tinubu for winning the presidential primaries of APC at the special convention of the party held at the Eagle square Abuja between June 6 and June 8, 2022.

This disclosure is contained in a tweet post by Atiku Abubakar shortly after the announcement of the result of the primaries, on his official Twitter account.

Atiku said acknowledged the election was a hard-fought contest, noting that his ability to prevail confirms his tenacity.

What the former Vice President is saying

The tweet post from Atiku Abubakar reads, ‘’Congratulations, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on your emergence as your party’s presidential candidate. It has been a hard-fought contest, but that you prevailed confirms your tenacity.”

In case you missed it

Earlier today, a former Governor of Lagos State and the National leader of APC, Bola Tinubu, took a major step toward actualizing his life-long presidential ambition by winning the APC presidential primary at a special convention held in Eagle Square, Abuja.

He won the election by a landslide after beating the likes of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.

Tinubu polled a total of 1,271 votes – more than 4 times the votes scored by his closest rival, Amaechi who had 316 votes, with Osinbajo, Lawan, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State following behind with 235, 152, and 47 votes respectively.

Over 2,300 delegates voted in the contest that produced Tinubu as the presidential flagbearer of the ruling party.

He is now scheduled to face the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar and others in the February 25 presidential ballot.