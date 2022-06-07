The Lagos State Government has unveiled traffic diversion plans as the Federal Government proceeds with the rehabilitation of the Lagos/Sagamu axis of the Lagos-Ibadan dual carriageway for a period of 6 months.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, on Monday in Lagos, saying that the rehabilitation exercise would commence from June 9, 2022, for a duration of 6 months.

Oladeinde in the statement said that in the rehabilitation schedule, kilometre 0-5 of the Lagos/Sagamu expressway will be modified for traffic diversion.

He assured that the other lanes on the expressway would be accessible to motorists during the cause of the construction.

The commissioner affirmed that signage and diversion signs would be installed along the route to guide motorists on movement and to ensure safety.

He said that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority would be on ground to control traffic flow.

Oladeinde also called for patience and understanding as the construction is geared towards a better transportation system and improved economic activity.

What you should know

The Lagos-Ibadan expressway is a 127.6 kilometre expressway connecting Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State and Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city.

The expressway which is the oldest in Nigeria is also the major route to the northern, southern and eastern parts of Nigeria and is the busiest inter-state route in Nigeria which constitutes one of the largest road networks in Africa.

The contract for the reconstruction of the expressway which was flagged off in July 2013 by Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, the immediate past President, was awarded to Julius Berger Nigeria and Reynolds Construction Company Limited at a sum of 167 billion Naira, equivalent to $838,986,290.

Two sections of the expressway will be reconstructed and this includes Section I (Lagos to Sagamu Interchange) and section II (Sagamu Interchange to Ibadan).

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year assured that the 120km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and other key projects under the Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF) will be completed within the second term of this administration, following the remarkable progress made in the execution of these projects and the determination of the current administration to complete them.