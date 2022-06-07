Tesla CEO, Elon Musk has accused Google-owned video streaming platform, YouTube of running scam adverts. Musk made the accusation on his Twitter page.

The billionaire also alleged that his company’s name, Tesla, is being used by other companies for scam advertisements on YouTube, vowing to stop it.

In responses to Musk’s tweet, many of his followers agreed that there were scam ads on the platform. Many said they had fallen victims to the ads losing Ethereum or Bitcoin cryptocurrencies as the case may be. Others, however, criticized Musk for finding faults in other platforms while trying to buy Twitter.

In his tweet, Musk said: “YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads.” “Also, other companies are using the Tesla name for solar and Powerwall. I will put a stop to that,” he added.

What you should know

Before now, YouTube had been criticized by many users for allowing scammers and fraudulent people to use its platform for ads. In April 2020, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, had filed a lawsuit against YouTube, alleging the company’s inaction against fraudulent content on its platform has damaged Ripple’s reputation by not curbing scam “giveaways” of XRP. According to the complaint, in one instance a scammer stole $15,000 worth of XPR from a victim.

In the same year, Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak had also sued YouTube and its parent Google for allegedly “allowing bitcoin giveaway scams that use his likeness to thrive on its platform,” CoinDesk reported when the lawsuit was filed this summer.

What YouTube policy says

YouTube on security policy on its websites states: “The safety of our creators, viewers, and partners is our highest priority. We look to each of you to help us protect this unique and vibrant community. It’s important you understand our Community Guidelines and the role they play in our shared responsibility to keep YouTube safe.

“YouTube doesn’t allow spam, scams, or other deceptive practices that take advantage of the YouTube community. We also don’t allow content where the main purpose is to trick others into leaving YouTube for another site.”