The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that the inadequate supply of petrol from the depots in Lagos is the reason for the fuel scarcity in Abuja.

This was revealed by Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, IPMAN’s President, in an interview with NAN on Monday, in Lagos.

Fuel scarcity has resurfaced in the nation’s federal capital territory and other parts of the country for a while now .

Mr Okoronkwo said the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine had disrupted the smooth distribution of petrol.

He noted that marketers and transporters are now finding it difficult to bridge products to other parts of the country from the depots because of running cost.

“The huge amount spent in running the diesel trucks to transport fuel is very discouraging because we are running at a loss.

“The current N165 per litre pump price for PMS cannot fit into the present realities without the pricing template being reviewed.

“We appeal to the government to look into the situation by either reviewing the freight rate or providing palliatives to all marketers to restore normalcy to distribution.

“The palliative can be making diesel accessible for marketers at discounted rates so that we can easily transport products across the country.” Mr Okoronkwo said.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, NNPC, had earlier revealed that the recent fuel queues in Abuja are likely caused by low loadouts at depots which usually happens during long public holidays.