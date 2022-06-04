The Peoples Democratic Party has approved the repeat of primaries in Federal and State Constituencies for Lagos, Imo, Benue, Katsina States to nominate candidates for the 2023 general elections.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary made this known in a statement issued on Friday night in Abuja.

He revealed that the National Working Committee approved June 5 and 6 for the repeat of the primaries in some local government areas of the listed states.

What the PDP is saying

Ologunagba in his statement noted that the National Working Committee approved a repeat of the primaries after deliberations on the reports of the Electoral and Appeal Panels on the congresses of PDP in Lagos, Imo, Benue and Katsina State.

He said June 5 was approved to repeat primaries in Ahiazu and Orsu State Constituencies of Imo; as well as Musawa, Dandume, Zango state constituencies of Katsina State.

He further stated the same for Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency of Imo and Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency of Benue.

He noted that June 6 has been rescheduled for Lagos State House of Representatives Primaries (24 Federal Constituencies)

Mr Ologunagba said, “Furthermore, Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State, Enugu West Senatorial Districts of Enugu State as well as Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency and Yakuur II State Constituency, both of Cross River earlier scheduled for Saturday, June 4 have been cancelled.”

He urged party members in the affected states to take note of the new dates.