Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Wuse, has ordered the remand of Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu at the Kuje Correctional Facility.

Mr Nwachuckwu was arraigned on Friday on a 23 count charges bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others but pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The judge ordered an accelerated hearing on the matter and adjourned to June 16 from 12pm and June 17 by 9am.

Charges against Nwachukwu

According to FG, the defendant contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, section 221 of the Penal Code and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP) 2015.

Some of the charges read: “That you Peter Nwachukwu, 56, male, on the 8th of April, 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to with: culpable homicide punishable with death in that you caused the death of Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu by your various acts of violence and aggravated assault with the knowledge that her death would be the probable consequence of your acts.”

“That you, Peter Nwachukwu, male, sometime between 14th November 2009 and April 2022 at Aco Estate, opposite police station, Lugbe, Abuja, FCT, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did commit an offence to wit: emotional, verbal and psychological abuse on Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu (deceased) by humiliating her and making utterances like ‘you are smelling,’ ‘you are mad,’ to her in the presence of her music crew members.”

Justice Nwosu-Iheme said “The business for today is for arraignment, accelerated hearing is hereby ordered”

“The Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit.”

What you should know

The AGF had filed the charges against Mr Nwachukwu following the death of his wife on April 8.

Osinachi’s colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence which led to her death.

He was later arrested by the Nigeria Police and has been detained since then.