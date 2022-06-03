The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential screening committee has announced the disqualification of 10 presidential aspirants under the party’s platform from its primaries which has been scheduled for next week.

This leaves a total number of 13 out of the initially screened 23 aspirants cleared to contest during the June 6 to June 8, 2022, presidential primaries.

This revelation was made by the Chairman of the Committee, John Odigie-Oyegun, during the submission of the committee’s report to the Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Adamu, on Friday in Abuja.

According to Channels, Oyegun, who refused to disclose the identity or names of the aspirants who were disqualified from contesting in the APC presidential primaries, however, pointed out that only youthful aspirants made the list of cleared aspirants.

In case you missed it

Recall that after about 2 weeks of delay and postponement, the APC, on Monday, May 30, embarked on a 2-day screening exercise of its presidential aspirants.

At the close of the sale of forms on May 10, 28 aspirants purchased the expressions of interest and nomination forms in an attempt to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Of the number, 23 aspirants were cleared to face the screening committee at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, headed by the former national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.