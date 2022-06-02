One of the world’s most renowned rap artists, Kanye West, has filed for 17 trademark applications for his Yeezus brand, which indicates a possible move into the NFT space by the artist who has 75 Grammy nominations and has won the award 24 times.

However, the applications, dated May 27, come months after West criticized non-fungible tokens in a now-deleted Instagram post in February. The applications, accessible through the US Patent and Trademark Office, mention “blockchain-based non-fungible collectibles, assets, currencies and tokens” and “online retail store services featuring downloadable movies, videos, television, music, entertainment, digital art.”

It’s unclear if there’s an immediate intent to use the trademarks and how exactly they will be used. The filings are on a 1B basis, which means there’s a bonafide intent to use the trademarks in the future, but applicants don’t have to detail when that will be. This is in contrast to 1A applications, which are filed when a trademark is already in use.

What you should know

Adidas Yeezy is a fashion collaboration between German sportswear company, Adidas and Kanye West. The collaboration has become notable for its high-end limited-edition colorways and general releases offered by the Yeezy Boost sneakers lineup.

The collaboration has also produced shirts, jackets, track pants, socks, slides, women’s shoes, lingerie and slippers. The first shoe model (“Boost 750”) was released in February 2015.

The patent was filed through West’s Mascotte Holdings company. West made multiple U.S. federal trademark registration filings for Yeezus late last month.

Potential fields of use listed among the filings include board games, action figures, Christmas tree ornaments, face masks, retail stores, computer goods, plush toys, subscription services, nail polishes, facial makeup, video game software, amusement park rides, and much more.

As for non-fungible tokens, they are mentioned in a filing alongside other stated goods and services including (but certainly not limited to) the managing of performing artists and professional athletes.

Specifically listed are the possible providing and operation of an “online marketplace for buyers of blockchain-based non-fungible collectibles, assets, currencies, and tokens.”

While filings aren’t necessarily indicative of any actual plans, these latest developments are of arguable interest, in part, because of headlined comments from Ye about the NFT space last year.