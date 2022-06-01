President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to the state governors under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to accord him the privilege of choosing his successor that would be the party’s candidate in the 2023 general election.

The plea by the Buhari appears to be the first public confirmation that he is interested in choosing the next president of the country as had been speculated.

This was made known by Buhari while speaking during a consultative meeting with the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and the leadership of the party on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, where he asked the governors to allow him to choose his successor, just as they were given a free hand to pick theirs, with those due for the second term in office getting the go-ahead.

Buhari told the governors in a 12-point statement that “parties globally have always relied on their internal cohesion and a strong leadership brand to achieve bigger electoral fortunes.”

He noted that the APC, shall not be any different, more so as the party is still implementing the blueprint for a more prosperous nation.

What President Muhammadu Buhari is saying

The statement from President Buhari partly reads, ‘’In pursuit of the foregoing objectives, the Party has successfully established internal policies that promote continuity and smooth succession plans even at the state and local government levels. For example, first term Governors who have served credibly well have been encouraged to stand for re-election. Similarly, second term Governors have been accorded the privilege of promoting successors that are capable of driving their visions as well as the ideals of the party.

‘’In a few days, the Party will be holding its Convention during which primaries would take place to pick the Presidential Flag Bearer for the 2023 General Elections. This is a very significant process and its outcome should prove to the world, the positive quality of the APC regarding democratic principles, culture as well as leadership.

‘’As we approach the Convention, I appeal to all of you to allow our interests to converge, our focus to remain on the changing dynamics of our environment, the expectations of our citizens and the global community. Our objective must be the victory of our party and our choice of the candidate must be someone who would give the Nigerian masses a sense of victory and confidence even before the elections.

‘’In keeping with the established internal policies of the Party and as we approach the Convention in a few days, therefore, I wish to solicit the reciprocity and support of the Governors and other stakeholders in picking my successor, who would fly the flag of our party for election into the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

‘’I wish to assure you that the consultation process shall continue to ensure that all aspirants and stakeholders would be brought on board right through to the convention. This would also ensure that any anxiety occasioned by different factors are effectively brought under control and that our party emerges stronger.’’

What you should know

President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier said that the APC will present a candidate who would give the party a sense of victory and confidence.

The ruling APC had fixed its special convention to choose its presidential candidate on June 6-8.

About 23 aspirants which include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu, a powerful former governor of Lagos State; former transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi and some governors have registered to contest.