Cascador is a ground-breaking accelerator program helping mid-stage African entrepreneurs prepare to raise funds and scale their companies by working with successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs. The in-person program is limited to 10 entrepreneurs. The application deadline is June 30.

Cascador alumni include Andrew Airelobhegbe of Lenco (Y Combinator 2022), Johnny

Enagwolor of Treepz (TechStars 2021), Jumoke Dada of Taeillo (NASDAQ Milestone Maker 2020), and Uju Uzo-Ojinnaka of Traders of Africa (Harambe 2022). Alumni have raised over $12M and averaged 300% YoY growth.

Preston Ideh, CEO of Stears, shared, “The individual attention you get from your mentor is fantastic. They support you at a very personal level, 1-on-1, for six months after the initial one-week intensive.”

Dave DeLucia, the US-based biotech entrepreneur who co-founded the Cascador program said, “We have great faculty like Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, Seni Sulyman, Niyi Yusuf and Ada Osakwe who have founded unicorns, scaled global operations and negotiated strategic partnerships. Now they want to share their knowledge and their networks to help the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

Cascador was founded in 2019 to fill a gap in the accelerator space between start-up programs and the global accelerators. The program targets mid-stage entrepreneurs with at least one full year in operation and revenue that exceeds $50,000 USD per year or have raised at least $250,000 USD of capital. Many participants use Cascador as a springboard to fast track organic growth or to prepare for global accelerators like YC, TechStars and Harambe.

This is the third year that Lagos Business School will host the Cascador program on campus. Dr. Chris Ogbechie, the Dean of LBS, shared, “Partnering with Cascador is very aligned with our mission to educate the business leaders who will change this continent. Our goal is to develop leaders with high ambitions, and strong ethics. Cascador is an accelerator program we whole-heartedly support.”

The 2022 Cascador program will be hosted in-person at Lagos Business School October 31 – November 4, 2022. Participation is limited to 10 entrepreneurs, and the deadline to apply for this year’s cohort is June 30.

Interested applicants can learn more at www.cascador.org and on our YouTube channel, or begin the application process.

About the Cascador Program

Cascador is an annual, no-cost program focused on business scale. Accelerator curriculum is designed for mid-stage African entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and their leadership skills by working with successful American and Nigerian entrepreneurs from a wide range of industry sectors, backgrounds and geographic locations. A one-week annual intensive in-person program is augmented with preparatory exercises, self-awareness coaching, and is followed by 6 months of mentorship. Interested applicants, partners, and sponsors can learn more at www.cascador.org.