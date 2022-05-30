On Saturday 28th of May, global communications company Infobip, received the Business Efficiency Solutions Provider of the Year award, at the 13th annual Beacon of ICT Awards held in Lagos.

The Beacon of ICT Awards celebrates the top performers in Nigeria’s ICT sector, giving recognition to best practices and outstanding contributions to the industry. The annual event is organised by Communications Week Media

“This is a tremendous achievement for Infobip, as it is the second year running that the company has scooped a Beacon of ICT Award, winning the Communication Solution Provider award last year. The accolades are testament to our ongoing efforts in establishing ourselves as one of the top communications providers in the Nigerian market, something we are incredibly proud of” says Infobip Regional manager for West Africa, Olatayo Ladipo-Ajai.

In addition to receiving the Beacon of ICT Award for Best Communication Solution Provider last year, Infobip was also recognised by the Nigeria Tech Innovation and Telecom Awards (NTITA) as the Innovative Cloud Communication Partner of the Year for 2021. These accolades are testament to the company’s improved brand perception and visibility in the region.

Infobip has been operating in Africa for several years and this award recognizes the value that the company delivers to West Africa.

Strong focus on West Africa

According to McKinsey, the internet’s greatest impact in the region will be concentrated in six sectors: financial services, education, health, retail, agriculture and government. This, paired with the growing uptake of smartphones and increased internet penetration, could propel private consumption significantly above current levels.

This trend is expected to drive high demand for business efficiency solutions, underpinned by cloud communications platforms.

Ladipo-Ajai notes that this is the start of a continued momentum for Infobip in the African market. The company plans to focus strongly on the west region and ensure that it continues to help businesses transform to be able to build meaningful and rewarding relationships with customers.